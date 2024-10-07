'RHOP' star Ashley Darby is single and ready to mingle, but first she needs a test drive

'RHOP' Season 9 star Ashley Darby and Michael Darby have two sons, 5-year-old Dean and 3-year-old Dylan

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: Ashley Darby is spilling the beans on her love life! During the premiere episode of 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7, Ashley had a meeting with her divorce attorney, Maria, to discuss having a meditation session with her estranged husband Michael Darby.

For those unversed, Ashley and Michael parted ways in 2022. However, the two of them are not divorced as of this moment. And now, Ashey is ready to move ahead with her divorce and explore dating options.

“Finally, I am ready to fully proceed with my divorce. I am very open. I feel like I gotta test drive some cars, and I’m ready to get in as many drivers’ seats as is necessary to find the right person for me," Ashley shared in a private confessional.

Lately, Ashley has been out and about on various dates with men including a soccer player and a political operations manager. In a February 2024 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she also expressed that her interests are not limited to men.

"I have some lady friends. And I do like to kiss and tell, so. I love to kiss and tell. Let's talk about it. I must say, I forgot how tenderly women kiss compared to men. I've missed that," she said.

'RHOP' Season 9 star Ashley Darby (@bravo)

Why did Ashley Darby and Michael Darby split?

Ashley Darby and Michael Darby tied the knot in 2014. It seems like their marriage wasn't meant to last forever as they ended up pulling the plug on their relationship in 2022 after 8 years together.

"We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," Ashley said in a statement issued to Bravo.

The reality TV star added, "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

"We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together," she concluded.

'RHOP's Ashley Darby offers a fresh perspective on her divorce from Michael Darby (YouTube/@hayu)

Who will get custody of Ashley Darby and Michael Darby's kids?

Ashley and Michael Darby share two sons, 5-year-old Dean Darby and 3-year-old Dylan Darby. In the first episode of 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9, Ashley shared that the custody of her two children is "a big thing" for her.

“But I know what I want. I want my children to spend as much time as possible in their home," Ashley informed her attorney Maria who felt that they could work things out.

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby quarantine for pink eye (Instagram/@ashleyboalchdarby)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 pm ET. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.