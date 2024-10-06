Why Keiarna Stewart is struggling to meet her boyfriend's 'expectations'

'RHOP' Season 9 newcomer Keiarna Stewart, a beauty mogul, has faced difficulties in her romantic life

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 will feature some new faces, including Keiarna Stewart. Originally from Baltimore, this Bravo housewife works in the beauty industry. In her early twenties, Keiarna opened a full-service hair salon at the age of 23. Since then, she has dedicated herself to expanding her business, working tirelessly day and night. Currently, she is the founder of K. Stewart Beauty and Wellness, a MedSpa located in Baltimore.

Keiarna's spa offers a couple of services such as skin tightening, laser hair removal, microneedling, facials, peels, Botox, and fillers. Recently, she also launched her skincare line, the K. Stewart Skincare Collection. As for her love life, Keiarna is officially off the market; she is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Gregory. However, it seems that Gregory is seeking a deeper commitment from Keiarna, who is currently focused on her busy business ventures.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Keiarna Stewart isn't single (Instagram/@iamkstewart)

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Keiarna Stewart and her boyfriend Gregory are not on the same page

In the upcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', newbie Keiarna Stewart will be seen navigating challenges in her romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Gregory. As she works to find her place within the group, Keiarna will struggle to strike the perfect balance between her personal and professional life.

Keiarna will be moving in with her boyfriend Gregory, but the transition won’t be smooth. Gregory has expressed concerns about their relationship, stating that Keiarna is falling short of his expectations. In the official trailer of 'RHOP' Season 9, Keiarna expressed that she feels she has to shrink herself to be what Gregory wants her to be. While navigating these personal challenges, she has an entire focus on her business endeavors.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie newcomer Keiarna Stewart and her boyfriend Gregory are not seeing eye to eye. (Instagram/@iamkstewart)

'RHOP' Season 9 newcomer Keiarna Stewart also runs a hair company

Keiarna Stewart is ready to spice things up in the upcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.'When this beauty mogul isn’t managing her salon or skincare brand, she’s running her hair care company, Bali Weave Express.

As per the Instagram page of Keiarna's successful haircare venture, Bali Weave Express provides the best quality service to its customers. Their primary goal is to make customers feel their best by delivering exceptional hair makeovers.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Keiarna Stewart runs her hair care company, Bali Weave Express (Instagram/@iamkstewart)

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 premieres on October at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.