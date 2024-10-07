'RHOP' newbie Jassi Rideaux's link to Taylor Swift is a closely-guarded secret

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Jassi Rideaux owns a bunch of different businesses

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: During the premiere episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9, the viewers were introduced to Mia Thornton's new bestie, Jassi Rideaux, as the two arrived together to celebrate Karen Huger's birthday lunch.

For the unversed, Jassi owns a hair brand called Rideaux Hair. Along with this, she is also the founder of a real estate firm named Rideaux Properties and Chateau Rideaux Network. She recently moved to Potomac with her boyfriend Darius Harris, an NFL player who played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former pageant queen has a unique connection with the mega superstar Taylor Swift whose boyfriend Travis Kelce also plays in the NFL for Kansas City Chiefs. Jassi and Taylor know each other since both of their boyfriends once played for the same NFL team, making them both WAGS.

It seems like Taylor and Jassi crossed paths for the first time while cheering for their respective guys during NFL games. As of this moment, Jassi hasn't revealed any further details about her bond with Taylor.

During the episode, Wendy Osefo even asked Jassi if she had the chance to meet Taylor face-to-face, Jassi replied with a smile, "Yes, I have."

'RHOP' Season 9 star Jassi Rideaux is the owner of a hair brand called Rideaux Hair (Instagram/@jassirideaux)

When did Jassi Rideaux launch her hair brand?

'RHOP' Season 9 newcomer Jassi Rideaux's fascination with wigs and hair extensions began during her time as a pageant queen. Her grandmother, Toni, served as a big source of inspiration for her to launch her own hair brand.

As per her company's site, Jassi's grandmother Toni was a salon owner during the 1950s. Later on, she decided to follow in the footsteps of her grandma and went to cosmetology school. By the age of 17, she became a licensed cosmetologist and the rest is history.

'RHOP' Season 9 star Jassi Rideaux (Instagram/@jassirideaux)

Is Jassi Rideaux married?

At the moment, Jassi Rideaux is not married however, she is happily engaged to her boyfriend Darius Harris, who plays as a football linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. The pair got engaged earlier this year in August.

Then, Jassi announced the great news on her Instagram page. "In my unfiltered Fiancée ERA," she penned alongside a series of snaps flaunting her engagement ring. Every now and then, she continues to share adorable snaps of herself and her now-fiance on her socials.

'RHOP' Season 9 star Jassi Rideaux is engaged to Darius Harris (Instagram/@jassirideaux)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 pm ET. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.