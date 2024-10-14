Karen Huger pulls devilish move to upstage 'RHOP' costar Gizelle Bryant at a most inappropriate moment

'RHOP' castmates' rude behavior at a business function has Gizelle Bryant understandably furious

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: In the most recent episode of Season 9 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', competing parties drag the women to opposing sides of Washington, DC, and escalate tensions. In addition to Karen Huger's Femme Powered Party, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby were hoping the 'Wives would show up to their GnA party for their new athleisure brand enterprise.

Gizelle was not thrilled when the 'Wives tried to attend both events, which caused them to be late for GnA. "They need to not come," Gizelle said, "That’s so rude, Ashley."

If you had told us before the season began that there would be a schism between Karen and Gizelle, and that we would be on Gizelle's side? We would not believe you.

Karen Huger puts 'RHOP' costars in tight spot with last minute invite

Gizelle and Ashley's celebration took a turn for the worse when Karen texted the group to invite them to see her accept an award. The issue was that the group had already sent in an RSVP for the concurrent GnA event. Gizelle responded right away, asking everyone to attend Karen's gathering instead. "What is she being honored for? Running into a tree?" she mocked. We hope Gizelle's shade continues to appeal to Karen.

Karen made a strange play on Gizelle's face. Gizelle's father had just died, and she informed Karen that the event was about him and his brain tumor, but Karen invited the girls to her own gathering at the same time. Talk about lacking accountability and being disrespectful.

Therefore, it appears that Karen will be the reason behind Gizelle and Karen's inevitable falling out again. She was aware that those things would occur simultaneously, so it's strange that she played right into Gizelle's face and allowed the women to act naturally between the two of them.

As promised, Vivien Agbakoba and Jacqueline Blake showed up at the GnA party. Despite her irritation, Jacqueline was disappointed that Karen left her out of the group text. Gizelle revealed that Karen was "livid" with her for the remarks she made at the party celebrating hattitude. Ashley, however, warned Jassi Rideaux that if they didn't show up there at least an hour before it concluded, Gizelle would be furious with them.

"The people have spoken," thought Karen when the women arrived at her event first. Following that, Jassi, Mia Thornton, and Stacey Rusch hurried over to GnA and met the deadline. It came too little, too late, though. Gizelle gesticulated for them to go. We already have a memorable season this year.

'RHOP' star Keiarna Stewart shunned GnA event

After bonding following the tragic GnA event from the Season 8 finale, Keiarna Stewart and Karen became lifelong friends. After the fight, Karen had checked on Keiarna, and the two had been close ever since.

When Keiarna learned she wasn't invited to Gizelle's party celebrating her hate, she was taken aback. However, Karen served her the drink as Mia and Jacqueline interrogated her as though she were under an inquisition.

Karen then wanted to confirm that Keiarna received an invitation to Gizelle's GnA gathering. “Thank you, but no, thanks,” Keiarna said. For her, once was enough.

'RHOP' Grand Dame Karen Huger showing true colors

Karen stopped by Gizelle's place to visit and have some freshly baked cookies. Although she was grateful for the hattitude party, she didn't enjoy the non-alcoholic beverage that was offered.

Gizelle insisted she wasn't acting dubious. Gizelle's shadiness was one of the reasons Karen liked her, so she gave her the side eye and went on. The happy news that Gizelle and Wendy Osefo had turned a fresh leaf was subsequently relayed. Karen used that as the ideal transition point to bring up Keiarna's exclusion from the hattitude party.

Gizelle said that it wasn't personal and that she didn't have enough room. She promised to make sure she received an invitation to the GnA gathering. Karen informed Gizelle that she would visit after her event, but that she was picking up an award that day. The two appeared to be getting along fine until the next morning. Karen's wig is sliding and revealing her real colors with her last move. She is a generous, self-absorbed, insensitive lush who slants the story to undermine anyone she perceives is receiving more attention than her. That hogwash she pulled on Gizelle was shady and wrong.

