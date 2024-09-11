'Kaos' Season 2 Theories: From Caeneus's newfound power to Hera's plan, here's what we think will happen

Netflix's 'Kaos' presents a unique blend of anciernt mythology with modern settings

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Kaos'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With its modern take on Greek Gods, Netflix's 'Kaos' has taken fans by storm with its contemporary interpretation of ancient folktales and contemporary humor. The eight-episode series, which is the creative brainchild of Charlie Covell, chronicles the insecurities of all mighty Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) as he begins to fear the end of his reign.

While the first season sets the stage for the upcoming mayhem that will wreak havoc on humans as well as Gods, there is undoubtedly mounting anticipation. As we eagerly expect the release of Season 2, let's talk about some 5 predictions about what could happen in the show.

1. Who did Hera call in 'Kaos'?

Janet McTeer in 'Kaos' (Netflix/@justindowning)

One of the most memorable characters in 'Kaos' is Hera (Janet McTeer) who expertly played her cards, she seems poised to make an impact in Season 2, as evidenced by a call she makes at the show's conclusion. Hera may be seen summoning someone and giving them orders to assemble the soldiers and prepare for war.

Many theories exist about the enigmatic figure Hera is calling to, but Ares, the Greek mythological god of war and one of her offspring is a possibility in my view. It would be interesting to see whether Ares would support his now-human father Zeus now or set her sight on the throne for himself if he is featured in Season 2.

2. What will happen to Orpheus in 'Kaos' ?

Killian Scott and Aurora Perrineau in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

In the first season, Orpheus (Killian Scott) undertook an incredible quest, venturing into the Underworld to save Eurydice 'Riddy' (Aurora Perrineau), a mirror to the real-life lore from Greek mythology. Although the conclusion of Kaos's storyline deviates from the original folklore, their relationship seems damaged beyond repair. They both choose to split ways ultimately after realizing this.

We already know that Riddy will play a significant role in Season 2 since she is now a prophet, but there was no clear indication of Orpheus's potential for development in Season 2, not even a faint suggestion. There are only two possible theories: either Orpheus won't appear in Season 2, or he will return and accompany Riddy to assist her in the fight against the Gods.

3. What is the full power extent of Caeneus?

Misia Butler in a still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

A startling revelation in 'Kaos' Season 1 was Caeneus's (Misia Butler) abilities, where it's revealed that Caeneus can replenish souls. While it is evident in Zeus's treatment of the frame in the underworld to trick humanity into believing that their souls were being regenerated, in reality, the Gods absorbed the souls to perpetuate their immorality with the aid of Meander Water.

Although this is a huge surprise for fans, the most important question at this point is how much power Caeneus has. While the answer is still unclear, you may anticipate a thorough investigation of his power in Season 2, which undoubtedly will be an asset for Hades (David Thewlis) against Zeus.

4. Is there any connection between Dionysus and Ariadne 'Ari'?

Nabhaan Rizwan in a still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) and Ariadne 'Ari' (Leila Farzad) both despise Zeus for different reasons, but for most of 'Kaos' Season 1, we haven't even seen the two of them even speak to each other. Dionysus's indecisiveness over whether to support the Gods or mankind is evident when he is shown standing outside the Crete palace with the half-filled bottle of Meander water and staring between the bottle and the castle, contemplating his next move.

It's clear that Dionysus has had enough of his father's exploits and is now seeking retribution. Ari, who is getting ready to face Olympus directly, would be his ideal partner in this endeavor. It would be intriguing to see Zeus's reaction when he realizes that his son is teaming up with his adversary to defeat him.

5. What will be Riddy's reaction upon knowing Dennis is killed in 'Kaos'?

A still from 'Kaos' Season 1 (@netflix)

While it may appear not to be a huge concern, Dennis, the black cat of Orpheus and Riddy, dying might be a pivotal key moment that inspires Riddy to get vengeance on Zeus. In the 'Kaos' Season 1 finale, Zeus is shown acting strangely and taking out his wrath on Dionysus, who was caring for the cat at Orpheus's request.

Although the move to kill the unfortunate animal undoubtedly crushed Dionysus's heart, we are still unsure of what Riddy and Orpheus's response would be. It's likely that after finding out about Dennis, Riddy, who is now a prophet, would turn against Zeus and work with Ari to make him pay for his wrongdoings.

How to stream 'Kaos'?

Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer in a 'Kaos' (@netflix/@justindowning)

You need an exclusive membership to watch the 'Kaos' on Netflix, as the streaming service offers different packages depending on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising, which provides full HD (1080p) streaming, requires a $6.99 monthly subscription.

One account may be utilized to watch in 1080p/full HD resolution on two screens simultaneously with the $15.49/month Standard Plan, which is commercial-free. Users may simultaneously watch 4K Ultra HD material with Dolby Atmos and HDR on up to four screens when they subscribe to the $22.99/month Premium Plan.

'Kaos' trailer