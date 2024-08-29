Who are the Fates? Netflix's 'Kaos' brings back powerful trio who predicted Zeus's downfall

Netflix's 'Kaos' is a modern day imagination of the contemporary Greek mythology, revolving around Zeus's insecurities, vengence and conspiracies among the Greek Gods

Contains spoilers for 'Kaos'

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Kaos', the latest release of Netflix, draws inspiration from the Greek mythology for a modern retelling of the Greek Gods where Zeus has a midlife crisis. When Zeus spots a wrinkle on his forehead one day, he is convinced that the fellow gods are plotting against him. The prophecy made by the Fates escalates the drama.

In Netflix's 'Kaos', Sam Buttery, Eddie Izzard and Ché play the three sisters - Atropos, Lachesis, and Clotho, known as the Fates, who were the personifications of destiny. Their role is to ensure that every being lived their destiny.

What does the prophecy by Fates mean in Netflix's 'Kaos'?

Sam Buttery as Atropos in 'Kaos' Episode 5 (@netflix)

The Fates are introduced in 'Kaos' Episode 2 when Orpheus (Killian Scott) and Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) travel to The Cave bar to bring back Riddy (Aurora Perrineau). The three sisters control the game that people play to get a chance to enter the underworld. They create the questions players have to answer.

They exist beyond the control of Zeus. Apart from setting the fates, they also write prophecies, for every being, including the Gods. The prophecy made by the Fates for Zeus states: "A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls and kaos reigns."

It implies that they had predicted Zeus's downfall long ago and that's why a line of his forehead troubled him, fearing that he might turn into a mortal being.

Does Fates's prophecy for Zeus come true in 'Kaos'?

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

When Moris’s prophecy comes true, Zeus becomes even more paranoid. He burns down Clotho, Atropos, and Lachesis, believing that their prophecies would burn with them. But he fails to realise that the prophecies come true only if one believed in them and acted accordingly. And well, this is what Zeus does in 'Kaos'.

At the family gathering he announces that he has killed the Fates and everyone will have to follow his orders. It's too late for Zeus to realise that Fates had tricked him. Prometheus, who is freed by the Fates, eventually takes over his throne. Zeus's fears have turned true as he turns into a mortal.

