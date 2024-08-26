Who stars in 'Kaos'? 'Jurassic Park' actor is paranoid Zeus in Netflix show

Three ordinary humans face off against gods in a darkly comedic mythological showdown in 'Kaos'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Kaos' is an upcoming British mythological dark-comedy series created by Charlie Covell, set to debut on Netflix on August 29, 2024. The show offers a fresh and irreverent take on Classical mythology, blending humor with epic drama.

The story follows three seemingly ordinary humans who discover their deep connection to each other and an ancient prophecy that ties them to the powerful, corrupt gods of myth. As they navigate their intertwined fates, they must confront the arrogance and decadence of these gods, challenging their dominion and questioning their roles in the universe.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Jeff Goldblum, born October 22, 1952 is an iconic American actor known for his distinctive voice and charismatic screen presence. He gained prominence with his roles in 'The Fly' (1986) and 'Jurassic Park' (1993), where he portrayed Dr Ian Malcolm, a character that became one of his most beloved.

Goldblum's career spans decades, with notable performances in 'Independence Day' (1996), 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014), and 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017), where he played the eccentric Grandmaster.

In addition to his film work, Goldblum is a talented jazz pianist and has released albums with his band, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. His ability to bring wit and depth to his roles has made him a favorite in both comedic and dramatic films. In 'Kaos', he brings his unique flair to the role of Zeus, adding another iconic character to his extensive filmography.

Janet McTeer as Hera

Janet McTeer, born August 5, 1961 is a British actress celebrated for her powerful performances in film, television, and theater. She gained critical acclaim with her role in 'Tumbleweeds' (1999), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

McTeer’s versatility shines through in her diverse roles, from her portrayal of Nora in the stage production of 'A Doll's House', which won her a Tony Award, to her work in 'Albert Nobbs' (2011), where she received another Oscar nomination. On television, she has starred in series such as 'The White Queen' (2013) and 'Ozark' (2018-2022), where she played the formidable Helen Pierce.

McTeer’s commanding presence and ability to delve into complex characters have made her one of the most respected actresses of her generation. In 'Kaos', she takes on the role of Hera, bringing her depth and gravitas to the queen of the gods.

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

Cliff Curtis, born July 27, 1968, is a New Zealand actor known for his versatility and ability to seamlessly inhabit a wide range of characters. Curtis has made a mark in both international and New Zealand cinema with standout roles in films like 'Once Were Warriors' (1994), 'Whale Rider' (2002), and 'The Dark Horse' (2014).

His Hollywood career includes memorable performances in 'Training Day' (2001), 'Sunshine' (2007), and 'The Meg' (2018). Curtis is also recognized for his role as Travis Manawa in the popular television series 'Fear the Walking Dead' (2015-2017).

His talent for bringing authenticity and emotional depth to his roles has earned him critical acclaim across genres. In 'Kaos', Curtis steps into the role of Poseidon, the god of the sea, where his commanding presence and acting prowess are sure to add a new dimension to the mythological figure.

David Thewlis as Hades

David Thewlis, born March 20, 1963 is an acclaimed English actor and writer known for his diverse roles in film, television, and theater. He first gained widespread recognition for his role in 'Naked' (1993), which earned him the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Thewlis is perhaps best known to global audiences as Remus Lupin in the 'Harry Potter' series, where he portrayed the beloved werewolf professor. His other notable film credits include 'The Big Lebowski' (1998), 'Wonder Woman' (2017), and 'I’m Thinking of Ending Things' (2020).

On television, Thewlis has appeared in acclaimed series such as 'Fargo' (2017) and 'Landscapers' (2021). Known for his ability to embody both sympathetic and villainous characters with equal skill, Thewlis brings his considerable talent to the role of Hades in 'Kaos', adding a complex and intriguing layer to the god of the underworld.

Killian Scott as Orpheus

Killian Scott, born July 6, 1985, is an Irish actor who has steadily built a reputation for his compelling performances in film and television. He first gained recognition with his role as Tommy in the crime drama 'Love/Hate' (2010-2014), which became one of Ireland’s most popular TV shows.

Scott’s talent for portraying intense and brooding characters has led to roles in series such as 'Ripper Street' (2016) and 'Dublin Murders' (2019), where he played the lead role of Detective Rob Reilly. His film credits include ''71' (2014) and 'Calm with Horses' (2019).

Scott’s ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles has made him a rising star in the industry. In 'Kaos', he takes on the role of Orpheus, the legendary musician and poet of Greek mythology, bringing his nuanced acting style to this iconic character.

Debi Mazar as Medusa

Debi Mazar, born August 13, 1964 is an American actress known for her distinctive New York accent and dynamic on-screen presence. She first gained attention with her roles in Martin Scorsese’s 'Goodfellas' (1990) and Spike Lee’s 'Jungle Fever' (1991).

Mazar’s filmography includes a variety of roles in both film and television, from 'Batman Forever' (1995) to her portrayal of Shauna Roberts in the hit HBO series 'Entourage' (2004-2011). She has also made notable appearances in series like 'Younger' (2015-2021) and films such as 'Empire Records' (1995) and 'The Insider' (1999).

Mazar’s vibrant energy and ability to embody both tough and comedic characters have made her a standout in every project she undertakes. In 'Kaos', she plays Medusa, bringing her unique flair to the mythological figure known for her petrifying gaze.

'Kaos' Trailer