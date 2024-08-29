'Kaos': How Caeneus pulled off the impossible, and what it means for Season 2

Caeneus does the impossible in 'Kaos' Season 1 leaving the God of the Underworld in utter shock

Contains spoilers for 'Kaos'

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Kaos' Season 1, streaming on Netflix, has offered several jaw-dropping moments, leaving everyone wanting for more. The modern retelling of the Greek mythology in eight wholesome episodes ended with enough room for the show's renewal. While the prime focus would be the battle between the mortals and Gods, with Zeus dwindling in the middle, we can't stop wondering what's next for Caeneus.

In 'Kaos', Caeneus, played by Misia Butler, revived the souls from The Nothing. The seemingly impossible task even had Hades (David Thewlis) shocked, which tells you how epic the moment was. But how did he manage to pull off something that even the Gods didn't think possible? The answer lies in something as simple, yet as powerful, as love.

'Kaos' Episode 1 has clues that answers Caeneus's miraculous act

A still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Do you remember that little nugget from 'Kaos' Episode 1 when Prometheus reminded Zeus about bringing his dog back to life? The underlying message was that love can achieve miracles. Even Caeneus reviving his mother, someone he loved deeply, seems to follow this same thread.

But how can he revive those strangers to him? Well, it's because his affection and care isn't just limited to his mother. He feels deeply for others as well. His beautiful trait of empathy explains why he can revive anyone.

What's next for Caeneus in 'Kaos' Season 2?

Misia Butler in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

As of August 2024, Netflix hasn't announced the renewal of 'Kaos'. However, the mind-boggling cliffhangers in Season 1's finale have set the stage for an exciting follow-up season. If 'Kaos' gets Season 2, Caeneus might just become the ultimate wildcard. If love and empathy are truly his superpowers, then we might see him shaking things up in the Underworld in ways that even the gods didn’t see coming. His ability to revive souls could lead to alliances, betrayals, and a whole new dynamic in the power struggle among the gods.

Caeneus could take the center stage in Season 2 of 'Kaos'. His newfound abilities could tip the balance in a major way, making him a force to be reckoned with. One thing is for sure: the Gods better watch their backs.

'Kaos' Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.