'Kaos': A look at all the gods and demigods featured in Netflix's new hit show

Netflix's 'Kaos' reimagines Greek mythology with a modern twist, blending ancient gods into a fresh, engaging

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Kaos' is a fresh take on Greek mythology, reimagined in an eight-episode series that might just become your next binge-worthy obsession. Created by Charlie Covell, the series revolves around three humans who discover a connection with each other and an ancient prophecy as they navigate the treacherous world of corrupt and arrogant gods from Classical mythology.

It’s a bold and intense retelling of Greek mythology, which includes stories about the gods, heroes, and rituals of ancient Greece. The show is worth watching, even if you have a brief idea about Greek Gods and mythology. But even if you don't, here’s your guide to knowing the Gods and demigods who become the pivotal characters in 'Kaos'.

1) Zeus

Jeff Goldblum in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

In Greek mythology, Zeus is the king of the gods on Mount Olympus. He is the God of sky and thunder, and the father and protector of all gods and humans. He is known for his erotic escapades which resulted in several divine offsprings including Apollo, Hermes, Persephone, and Dionysus among others.

In Netflix's 'Kaos', 'Jurrasic Park' fame Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus. He starts to fear that other gods are plotting against him after he spots a wrinkle on his forehead.

2) Hera

Janet McTeer in 'Kaos' (netflix/@justindowning)

Hera is the goddess of marriage, women, and family, and fertility. She is the sister and wife of Zeus and is recognized as the queen of the twelve Olympians and Mount Olympus. As per the myths, she comes out as jealous and vengeful especially when it comes to Zeus's multiple lovers and illegitimate offspring.

Janet McTeer plays Hera in 'Kaos' where she is also seen as the ruler of the tacitas, a woman with no tongues.

3) Poseidon

Cliff Curtis in 'Kaos' (netflix/@danielescale)

In the ancient Greek mythology, Poseidon is one of the Twelve Olympians. He is the God of the sea, storms, earthquakes, and horses. Poseidon is also the sibling of Zeus, Hera, Hades, Demeter, and Hestia.

In 'Kaos', Poseidon is played by Cliff Curtis. He lives on a luxury yacht and appears to be unbothered about Zeus's paranoia.

4) Hades

David Thewlis and Rakie Ayola in 'Kaos' (netflix/@justindowning)

Hades is the eldest son of Cronus and Rhea. He is the God of the dead and the king of the underworld. He, along with his brothers Zeus and Poseidon, defeated their father's generation of gods called the Titans and received the rulership of the cosmos.

David Thewlis, known for playing Remus Lupin in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, appears as Hades in 'Kaos'.

5) Prometheus

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Prometheus is one of the Titans and the God of fire in ancient Greek mythology. He defied the Olympian gods by taking fire from them and giving it to humankind, for which he received the punishment of eternal torment. He was bound to a rock and an eagle was sent to eat his liver. The liver would grow overnight only to be eaten the next day again.

'Game of Thrones' actor Stephen Dillane takes on the role of Prometheus, who also turns into a narrator.

6) Dionysus

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

As per the Greek myth, Dionysus is the son of Zeus and Semele, the daughter of a king. He is the god of wine-making, orchards and fruit, vegetation, fertility, festivity, insanity, ritual madness, religious ecstasy, and theatre.

In 'Kaos', Dionysus is played by Nabhaan Rizwan, who flits between the human world and Mount Olympus.

7) Persephone

Rakie Ayola played the role of Persephone in 'Kaos' (netflix/@justindowning)

Persephone is the Goddess of the dead, the underworld, and vegetation. She is the daughter of Zeus and Demeter.

She became a queen of the underworld when her uncle Hades abducted her and later married her as well. Rakie Ayola appears as Persephone in Netflix's 'Kaos'.

8) Glaucus

In Greek mythology, Glaucus is a prophetic sea god. He was born as a mortal but then turned immortal after eating a magical herb. In 'Kaos', Fady Elsayed plays Glaucus. He is the firstborn of Minos, the king of Krete.

