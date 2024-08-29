'Kaos' Ending Explained: Did Zeus bleed? Netflix show ends with major surprise

Netflix's 'Kaos' stars Jeff Goldblum as the King of Gods, Zeus

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Kaos'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Zeus' (Jeff Goldblum) stars haven't been shining brightly ever since he discovered the possibility of losing control over mankind in Netflix's newest dark comedy drama, 'Kaos.' Created by Charlie Covell, 'Kaos' is a reimagining of Greek mythology with contemporary twists, focusing on Greek gods and ancient prophecies. The narrative of 'Kaos' revolves around a prophecy about Zeus and his efforts to prevent it from becoming true.

While Zeus' idyllic existence on Olympus has taken a turn for the worst due to the prophecy, Orpheus (Killian Scott) is also struggling in the underworld to reclaim the love of his life, Riddy, aka Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau), but the way to happily ever after is not that simple. However, Zeus' world is violently disrupted in Episode 7 of 'Kaos,' when Minos's (Stanely Townsend) death confirms that the prophecy will come true, leaving him apprehensive and plotting his next move.

What happens between Riddy and Orpheus in 'Kaos'?

Killian Scott and Aurora Perrineau in a still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Taking a page from the original fable, 'Kaos' tries its best to provide a charming variation on the tragic story of Orpheus and Eurydice, although with a contemporary spin. After Riddy is tragically killed, Orpheus decides to reclaim his wife from the underworld, but this is no easy task.

Despite numerous trials, Orpheus was finally able to meet his wife, but fate has other plans, and Riddy chose to stay with Caeneus (Misia Butler) in the underworld itself, but is let go by Persephone (Rakie Ayola), defying Hades (David Thewlis).

However, things are not as they used to be, as after returning to Earth, Orpheus realizes that Riddy no longer loves him, and the two bid goodbye. Later, Riddy meets Cassandra (Billie Piper) again, who reveals that she has become a prophet herself, presumably owing to her voyage to the underworld and defiance of death.

What powers does Caeneus have in 'Kaos' ?

Misia Butler in a still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

It was established in 'Kaos' that Zeus, weary of never-ending killing, treated the frame in the underworld with the intention of deceiving humanity into thinking that their souls were being regenerated, but the reality is not what it seems to be. It becomes clear that the souls were absorbed by the Gods to perpetuate their immorality with the help of Meander Water.

So, how will Caeneus deal with this newly discovered revelation? He pressed Medusa (Debi Mazar) about it who offers Caeneus to return to his dog, dismissing his fears about the frame, but he refused and warned others that the frame was a trap. Later, in a twisted turn of events, Caeneus meets his dead mother and learns from her that she intended to take him personally through the frame in order to break the cycle of deception.

Despite his objections, she takes him into the frame, where they both become stone. Later, Caeneus wakes up in a stone world with a fracture on his face, finding his mother alive from the stone yet still dead. This shock reveals to Hades that Caeneus has the ability to replenish souls, making him a potential ally against Zeus.

Did prophecy turns out to be true in 'Kaos'?

Jeff Goldblum in a still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Zeus has been attempting to prove the prophecy wrong since the beginning of the 'Kaos', and in order to accomplish so, he takes every necessary action. In the end of 'Kaos,' his lunacy escalates as he dreams of bleeding at the beginning of the show, implying that prophecy may come true. To control his own destiny, he pushes the boundaries and causes mayhem after discovering that Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) assisted Orpheus in taking Riddy back on Earth.

Zeus is angry by Dionysus' act of disobedience for a variety of reasons, driving him to ruthlessly murder his favorite cat and destroy all of Hera's bees, breaking Dionysus' bond with his mother. Taking his own risks, Poseidon (Cliff Curtis) proclaims his love for Hera (Janet McTeer), who flatly rejects him and reminds him that she is his queen. On the other hand, Persephone informs Dionysus that his human feelings are his power, implying a potential cooperation against Zeus.

Zeus consolidates his dominance by gaining possession of all the Gods's cities, demoting Poseidon, and depriving the gods of their Meander water, perhaps rendering them helpless. Zeus meets Prometheus (Stephen Dillane), who cryptically states that Zeus retains power due to his own flaws, before vanishing.

In the end, Zeus's worries are realized when Prometheus returns to Olympus and sits on the throne. At the same moment, Zeus' world is shattered as he tries to move Prometheus away with his powers but soon starts to bleed, signifying his loss of immortality and power and transforming into a human.

At the same time, the Meander water ring collapses. The show ends with characters getting ready for the new challenges, with Ari (Leila Farzad) deciding to declare a war against Olympus and Dionysus holding a bottle full of Meander water.

