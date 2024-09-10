Will ‘Selling Sunset’ get renewed for Season 9? 5 reasons why Netflix should bring back its popular show

'Selling Sunset' may get renewed for Season 9 following the global success of Season 8

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 just dropped on Netflix on September 6, and it has captivated fans all over the world. The viewers are flocking to the streaming giant to catch deep insights into the personal and professional lives of the glamorous real estate agents.

The fans of Netflix's real estate show can't get enough of drama, listings, as well the personal camaraderie between the agents. Over the last couple of years, the show has managed to build a very loyal fan following.

The latest eighth season of the show has achieved remarkable success on a global scale. Jason Oppenheim, the boss of The Oppenheim Group recently took to his Instagram to thank fans for their love and support.

"The success of our newest season is unbelievable!! We’re already the #1 unscripted show worldwide, and so many of you are saying it’s our best season ever! Thanks everyone for watching and supporting us," he wrote.

Now, viewers of the show are wondering whether 'Selling Sunset' will be renewed for Season 9 or not. As of now, the streaming giant platform has not made any official confirmation regarding the renewal status of the show. Owing to the popularity of the show, it looks like the show will be renewed for another season.

1. 'Selling Sunset' delivers drama and entertainment

Over the years, 'Selling Sunset' has almost become a cultural phenomenon, impressing viewers with its perfect combination of high-stakes real estate dealings and personal drama. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, it not only showcases real estate properties but also extravagant lifestyles and so much more.

The Netflix show can deliver a unique combination of entertainment and drama, which keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats wanting more. This show is a must-watch for those who love drama.

'Selling Sunset' is packed with drama (@netflix)

2. 'Selling Sunset' offers real estate expertise

For those who may have zero knowledge when it comes to real estate, but are eager to expand their understanding of the industry, there’s no better way to dive in than by binge-watching the Netflix show 'Selling Sunset.' It will surely boost your knowledge and appreciation of this fascinating industry.

This series will provide you with a crystal-clear picture of how the real estate market operates. By taking a closer look at the show's real estate agents as they navigate high-stakes deals, showcase luxurious properties, and interact with clients, you will gain valuable insights into the strategies and nuances that define the world of real estate.

‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 cast members (Instagram/@bre_tiesi)

3. 'Selling Sunset' has intriguing storylines

The narrative arcs of 'Selling Sunset' delve deeper than mere real estate listings, disclosing the personal struggles and victories of the real estate agents as they navigate both their professional and personal lives.

The latest season has introduced several poignant storylines, including Chelsea Lazkani's emotional journey following her split from her husband, Jeff Lazkani. Along with this, fans witnessed Jason and Mary mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Niko.

Furthermore, the return of Bre Tiesi to the cast has added fresh energy to the show, making for an engaging viewing experience that combines drama, relationships, and the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

'Selling Sunset' showcases personal ordeals of real estate agents (@netflix)

4. 'Selling Sunset' gives major fashion inspiration

You can simply watch Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' for some good fashion inspo as well. All the ladies featured on 'Selling Sunset' including Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Christine Quinn, and Mary Fitzgerald among others bring their A-game to the show.

If you are someone who loves fashion in general, then you will be able to surely find some interesting classic fashion looks on the show that can help you in real life too. The Oppenheim Group doesn't have any formal dress code, allowing its members the freedom to express themselves through their clothing choices.

'Selling Sunset' also gives fashion inspiration (@netflix)

5. 'Selling Sunset' showcases female friendships

We may have seen a lot of conflict on Netflix's real estate show 'Selling Sunset', but we've also witnessed some beautiful friendships that still exist today. During the latest season of the show, we saw Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani stand up for their bestie Emma Hernan when Nicole Young accused her of dating a married man.

In the show, we witnessed Chrishell and Chelsea supporting their girl pal Emma during the tough time. Female friendships are a beautiful thing. We love to see these women taking a stand for each other.