‘Kaos’ Soundtrack: All the songs in Jeff Goldblum's hit Netflix show

With a score by Isabella Summers that brings it all together, the soundtrack becomes an essential piece of what makes ‘Kaos’ a standout show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With Jeff Goldblum stepping into the role of Zeus, ‘Kaos’, Netflix's new fantasy series, needed a soundtrack that was nothing short of divine — and it definitely delivered. From iconic hits by Dire Straits and ABBA to an original ballad by Killian Scott, who plays Orpheus, the show's music is a genre-bending mix that you'll want on repeat. The soundtrack doesn’t just serve as background noise; it sets the tone for the entire series, capturing its irreverent, contemporary take on Ancient Greek myths.

The music in ‘Kaos’ mirrors its eclectic storytelling, blending modern tracks with classical pieces to reflect each character's unique personality. Zeus commands the scene with grand operatic music, while Dionysus’s moments are set to vibrant, eclectic tunes beloved by the LGBTQ+ community. The humans get a mix of rock, soul, and indie, except for Orpheus, who stays true to his ballad roots. With a score by Isabella Summers that brings it all together, the soundtrack becomes an essential piece of what makes ‘Kaos’ a standout show.

Here are all the songs on ‘Kaos’ soundtrack

‘Kaos’ Episode 1

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘Money for Nothing’ by Dire Straits

2) ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ by Sam & Dave

3) ‘Largo al factotum’ from The Barber of Seville

4) ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ by ABBA

5) ‘(Don’t Fear) The Reaper (Live)’ by Blue Öyster Cult

6) ‘Kiss My Name’ by Antony and the Johnsons & ANOHNI

7) ‘Future Starts Slow’ by The Kills

8) ‘Eurydice’ by Orpheus

9) ‘Darkness Song’ by Asaf Avidan

10) ‘A Picture of Me (Without You)’ by George Jones

11) ‘I Know What I Know’ by Paul Simon, General M.D. Shirinda & The Gaza Sisters

‘Kaos’ Episode 2

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘Missing (Todd Terry Club Mix)’ by Everything but the Girl & Todd Terry

2) ‘Passenger’ by Siouxsie and the Banshees

3) ‘The Wizards’ by Jimmie Rodgers

4) ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ by Tchaikovsky

5) ‘The Way to Your Heart’ by Hal David & John Cacavas

6) ‘Tom Toms Jams’ by David Steinberg

7) ‘Heaven’ by The Brute Chorus

‘Kaos’ Episode 3

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘Escape (The Piña Colada Song)’ by Rupert Holmes

2) ‘Plaintive Verse’ by John Ashton Thomas

3) ‘Reet Petite’ by Jackie Wilson

4) ‘Games People Play’ by Mel Tormé

5) ‘Paper Doll’ by Brian Hyland

6) ‘Pack Up Your Troubles’ by Dick Haymes

7) ‘Only Time’ by Enya

8) ‘Sull’aria... che soave Zeffiretto’ from The Marriage of Figaro

‘Kaos’ Episode 4

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘Who Knows Where the Time Goes?’ by Fairport Convention

2) ‘Ode to Billie Joe’ by Bobbie Gentry

3) ‘Save a Prayer’ by Duran Duran

4) ‘King Kunta’ by Kendrick Lamar

5) ‘Sweet Jane’ by The Velvet Underground

6) ‘Sing to Me’ by Walter Martin

‘Kaos’ Episode 5

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘All the Young Dudes’ by Mott the Hoople

2) ‘Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag’ by James Brown

3) ‘Suspicious Minds’ by Elvis Presley

4) ‘The Killing Moon’ by Echo & the Bunnymen

5) ‘What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes

‘Kaos’ Episode 6

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘Crazy’ by Gnarls Barkley

2) ‘Landslide’ by Fleetwood Mac

3) ‘God Only Knows’ by The Beach Boys

4) ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses

5) ‘With or Without You’ by U2

‘Kaos’ Episode 7

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘Back to Black’ by Amy Winehouse

2) ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie

3) ‘Smooth Criminal’ by Michael Jackson

4) ‘Tainted Love’ by Soft Cell

5) ‘Take Me to Church’ by Hozier

‘Kaos’ Episode 8

A still from ‘Kaos’ (@netflix)

1) ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen

2) ‘Baba O’Riley’ by The Who

3) ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ by Sam Cooke

4) ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon