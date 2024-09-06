All the gods set to appear in 'Kaos' Season 2

Several actors from 'Kaos' Season 1 are likely to return as Greek Gods in Season 2 of the mythological show

Contains spoilers for 'Kaos' Season 1

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Kaos', which premiered on August 29, has been an instant hit among the fans of Greek mythology. Created by Charlie Covell, the Netflix series gives a modern twist to famous tales of Ancient Greece. The exciting ending of 'Kaos' Season 1 has left fans wanting for more. If Netflix green-lights another season, we can expect the return of several cast members from the first season.

'Kaos' Season 1 concluded with several cliffhangers hinting that an epic battle of the Gods is up ahead. While we wait for an official announcement by Netflix regarding 'Kaos' Season 2, here are all the reimagined versions of Greek Gods you can expect to see:

List of Greek Gods who'll be reimagined in 'Kaos' Season 2

1. Zeus - God of thunder and sky - Played by Jeff Goldblum

2. Hera - Goddess of marriage, women and childbirth - Played by Janet McTeer

3. Poseidon - God of seas and storm - Played by Cliff Curtis

4. Hades- God of death - Played by David Thewlis

5. Persephone - God of spring - Played by Rakie Ayola

6. Dionysus - God of festivity and madness - Played by Nabhaan Rizwan

7. Prometheus - God of fire - Played by Stephen Dillane

What to expect from 'Kaos' Season 2?

By the end of 'Kaos' Season 1, we see the prophecy (A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls, and Kaos reigns) beginning to come true. The dark secret of the gods is out: humans aren’t reincarnated after going through the Frame. Instead, their bodies are stashed in the Underworld, and their souls become Meander water, which the gods drink to stay immortal. In short, gods have been fooling humanity all along.

The twist happens when Caeneus realizes his magical power to revive souls. In Season 2, we can expect Caeneus to take center stage as he will use his power to free the dead while Riddy might be working on freeing the living.

Prometheus takes Zeus’s throne and declares war. The season ends with Zeus bleeding and Prometheus warning, 'Kaos is coming'. Season 2 may witness a fierce battle among the Gods.

When will 'Kaos' Season 2 be released?

Netflix is yet to confirm 'Kaos' Season 2. Keeping in mind how Season 1 ended and has been receiving positive feedback, the streaming giant may consider it for renewal.

It took about two years for 'Kaos' Season 1 to hit our screens after its filming began in mid-2022. If the script for Season 2 is ready, we can expect the show's return somewhere in the middle of 2026.

How to stream 'Kaos' Season 1?

'Kaos' is a British mythological black comedy series consisting of eight episodes. It is available to stream on Netflix.

You need to have a paid membership plan for Netflix to watch 'Kaos' on your devices. The plans range from range $6.99 and go up to $22.99 a month.

