'Kaos' Season 2: Is Riddy a prophet, and here's what it means for Netflix show

Riddy's transformation in 'Kaos' Season 1’s finale could will play a pivotal role in the drama set to unfold in Season 2

Contains spoilers for 'Kaos' Season 1

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Kaos' on Netflix has left us enough food for thought by wrapping up Season 1 with multiple cliffhangers. Fans are eagerly anticipating another season that would take the narrative forward in this twisty, reimagined take on Greek mythology. Among several twists in Season 1's finale, Riddy's transformation into a prophet has set up Season 2 for some major changes.

Aurora Perrineau is likely to return to the role of Riddy in 'Kaos' Season 2 if renewed. Her newfound gift of prophecy not only deepens her character but also ties her fate to both the gods and humans.

Riddy becomes prophet in 'Kaos' after emerging from underworld

Killian Scott and Aurora Perrineau in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

By the end of 'Kaos' Season 1, Orpheus rescues Riddy from the underworld but things have changed for her. The Cave is gone and Riddy no longer has feelings for Orpheus who literally went through hell to save her.

Riddy, whose feelings have now shifted to Cassandra, admits to Orpheus that she was planning to break up with him the day she died. Surprisingly, Orpheus handles this truth pretty well. They share a hug before parting ways.

Soon after, Cassandra finds Riddy and drops a bombshell: “You’re a prophet now, just like me.” She adds, "You must go to Ari and set the living free. Caeneus will do the same with the dead."

What's next for Riddy in 'Kaos' Season 2?

Aurora Perrineau in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

'Kaos' Season 1 ended on a pivotal note for Riddy. With her new prophetic powers, she will play a massive role in the unfolding drama. Her task of finding Ari mirrors Caeneus’s quest, and both seem tied to a larger prophecy about chaos and rebellion against Zeus.

With the looming conflict between gods and humans, Riddy’s new role as a prophet might just be the key to the humans’ resistance. There’s definitely a lot more to explore, especially with how her new powers could change the course of the war expected to happen in Season 2.

When will 'Kaos' Season 2 release?

Billie Piper in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

'Kaos' Season 1, created by Charlie Covell, premiered on August 29. All the episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream on Netflix.

The streaming platform hasn’t officially renewed the show yet, but considering the strong fan reactions, positive reviews, and the major cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, it seems likely we’ll see another season soon.

We hope 'Kaos' Season 2 to arrive by mid-2026 with major cast members from Season 1 returning in their respective roles. This includes Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, and Cliff Curtis as Poseidon.

