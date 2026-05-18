Sophie Thatcher's 'Her Private Hell' releases spine-chilling teaser and it's releasing sooner than you think

Sophie Thatcher descends into a neon-drenched nightmare in Nicolas Winding Refn’s latest haunting thriller of 'Her Private Hell.'

Acclaimed filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn is back with another visually hypnotic thriller alongside rising scream queen Sophie Thatcher. ‘Her Private Hell’ brings the Danish writer-director back into the spotlight nearly a decade after his last feature film, 'The Neon Demon,' starring Elle Fanning. The first teaser for his latest venture was released shortly after the film’s premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where the project quickly became one of the event’s most talked-about titles. Like many of Refn’s films, 'Her Private Hell' features neon-soaked visuals, slow-burning tension, and psychological unease reflected through its characters’ eyes.

Still of Havana Rose Liu and Sophie Thatcher from the trailer (Image Credit: Neon)

The 68-second teaser reveals very little about the actual plot but takes viewers through a dreamlike atmosphere filled with mystery and psychological dread. The clip opens with Thatcher dressed elegantly in black, standing among a group of young models under glowing lights. Havana Rose Liu’s character softly tells her, "There is not a single person that is like you," setting an unsettling tone from the very beginning. Thatcher appears increasingly emotionally drained, with several close-up shots capturing her blank stares, trembling expressions, and growing paranoia.

A still of Sophie Thatcher from the trailer (Image credit: Neon)

The visuals may remind viewers of ‘The Neon Demon,’ which explored the dark side of beauty and obsession. Midway through the teaser, Charles Melton makes a brief but intense appearance, looking emotionally shattered and furious. As per the synopsis, Thatcher plays a troubled young woman searching for her father in a futuristic metropolis engulfed in a mysterious mist. Her journey collides with a soldier, played by Melton, who is on a harrowing mission to rescue his daughter from hell.

Charles Melton in 'Her Private Hell' trailer (Image Credit: Neon)

Refn co-wrote the screenplay with Esti Giordani. Lene Børglum, Christina Erritzøe, Takuma Takasaki, and Kimberly Willming are producing the film alongside Refn. The film also stars Dougray Scott, Kristine Froseth, Diego Calva, and Shioli Kutsuna in prominent roles. In a recent interview with Deadline, Refn praised Thatcher’s screen presence. "Sophie has that thing when the camera turns on, she becomes the center of everything," he said. "She looks like a classic movie star from the 1930s and ’40s, when there was a spunkiness to the female-driven characters. At the same time, there’s a gentleness and punk attitude." Refn also revealed that Melton was cast after his daughter introduced him to 'Riverdale.' The filmmaker previously won the Best Director Award at Cannes in 2011 for Drive, starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan. ‘Her Private Hell’ will be released in theaters across the United States on July 24 by Neon.