Trisha Paytas may have just leaked her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut — and fans quickly caught it

Trisha Paytas, the controversial child of the internet, has ignited speculation about joining 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. While no official confirmation has been made, her recent comments on social media have fans buzzing.​ Per Talent Recap, in December 2024, Paytas revealed being partnered with professional dancer Ezra Sosa on her dream board for 2025, "I promise you I never wanted anything more." Sosa responded positively, sharing his enthusiasm for the potential pairing after a brief run on season 33 with Anna Delvey. On TikTok, Sosa wrote, "[For real] tho, she's going to be my partner in season 34."

Paytas further fueled the rumors when she mentioned in a recent interview that she is looking forward to joining a TV show two months after having the baby. Also hinting that the two months would be ending in September, the same time when 'DWTS' season 34 is scheduled to premiere. If you don't know yet, 'DWTS' won't be the first show she will be appearing on. She has also been on 'AGT' season 7, where she performed an original rap song but immediately got buzzed by the judges Howard Stern, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel.

After her elimination, Paytas admitted that she never intended to win and only auditioned to meet judge Stern, which Stern found very amusing and ended up hugging her. Paytas's audition video has earned more than 12 million views alone on YouTube. Besides pulling a stint on 'AGT' and her YouTube fame, Paytas gained popularity with her podcast, 'Just Trish,' in 2024. However, the momentum didn't stop there. After a buzzy cameo on 'Saturday Night Live' in early 2025, she dropped another surprise: her debut on the hit show 'Broadway,' as reported by The PostAthens.

Fans have taken to social media platforms like Reddit​ to discuss the possibility of her casting. While some fans believe her inclusion would attract a new audience, others frown over her controversial past. ​One wrote, "From a fan perspective, there are some that fall into this category, but considering some of the other controversial casting decisions like Carol Baskin, I don't know if there's anything too controversial for DTWS. Casting controversial picks gets people talking, and fans often want them voted out unless they can show redeeming qualities and connect with the fans."

Another added, "I don’t think she will last a long time because she can’t spend the entire show doing slow dances because she will have to do the fast-paced dances, and I don’t think she can handle criticism from the judges." The third opined, "I mean, considering the other people that have been on the show, I don’t get why this would be an issue. I’m here for it." As the 'DWTS' season 34 premiere date comes close, the buzz around Trisha Paytas' casting continues to grow. Only time will reveal whether she joins the cast or not, but one thing is sure: her addition to the upcoming season is what many will find intriguing.