‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Season 3 finally gets release date as it teases Sauron’s darkest chapter yet

Prime Video has finally revealed when ‘Rings Of Power’ returns, and Season 3 is bringing Middle-earth closer to Sauron’s rise.

Fans of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ finally have a return date circled on the calendar. Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video confirmed that the fantasy drama will begin its third season on November 11, bringing audiences back to Middle-earth after a long wait between installments. The announcement was made during Amazon’s annual Upfront presentation on May 11. While plenty of projects were discussed during the event, ‘Rings of Power’ easily remained one of the crown jewels in the lineup. The series has been a huge talking point for Prime Video since the beginning, partly because of its massive budget and partly because fans of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ have followed every little update like hawks.

Prime Video also used the occasion to remind viewers just how successful the show has been for the platform. According to the company, the first season still holds the title for the biggest television premiere in Prime Video history. Meanwhile, the second season landed among the platform’s five most-watched returning shows ever. Season 3 is expected to push the story much further into one of the darkest periods in Middle-earth history. This time, the series jumps ahead several years after the events seen in Season 2. That time skip places viewers directly in the middle of the escalating conflict between the Elves and Sauron, who is now fully focused on gaining power over Middle-earth. The upcoming season will center on the War of the Elves and Sauron, a major conflict from John Ronald Reuel (J.R.R.)Tolkien lore that fans have been waiting to see adapted on screen.

Sauron’s plan revolves around creating the ‘One Ring,’ the object that later becomes central to the entire ‘Lord of the Rings’ saga. Once forged, the ring would give him the strength needed to dominate the various races spread across Middle-earth. That storyline has always hovered over the series from the beginning. The first two seasons slowly built toward it. Now it seems the show is finally stepping on the gas. The dark lord is ready to make his move, and Middle-earth is probably in for a rough time. The show itself is set thousands of years before the timeline seen in filmmaker Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ film trilogy. Rather than focusing on Frodo or the Fellowship, ‘Rings of Power’ explores Middle-earth during its Second Age. This period includes the rise of powerful kingdoms, political betrayals, massive wars, and the gradual spread of evil across the land.

A still featuring Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers from 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' (Image Source: Instagram | @theringsofpower)

Amazon’s official description paints a very broad picture of the scale involved. It reads, “The series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.” Until November arrives, audiences can revisit the earlier installments. The first two seasons are currently streaming worldwide on Prime Video in multiple languages across more than 240 countries and territories.