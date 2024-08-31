'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2: Sea monster's decision not to attack Sauron means more than you think

Sauron's ability to control these creatures might be a key part of his story in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

Contains spoilers for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2

MIDDLE-EARTH: In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', Galadriel and Halbrand (aka Sauron) encounter a sea monster when they first meet. But Season 2 shows the same moment from Halbrand's perspective, revealing he faced the creature even before meeting Galadriel. Interestingly, the monster spares Halbrand's life, turning away at the last second.

This seems strange, but J.R.R. Tolkien's books might explain why the creature doesn't attack Sauron. In 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 1, Halbrand not only survives the sea monster but also calms another beast. This hints that the show is using Tolkien's lore to explain Sauron's survival. It seems Sauron has a special connection with creatures, which might be key to his powers.

Why did the Sea monster not attack Halbrand in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', the sea monster seems to consider attacking Halbrand (aka Sauron), but then backs off. This might be because it senses he's not a normal man. As a Maia, Sauron has a deep connection to nature, which the creature might detect.

The sea monster is likely ancient, remembering Morgoth's rule from Middle-earth's First Age. If Sauron's power feels similar to Morgoth's, the creature would retreat. Maybe Sauron even uses magic to ward it off, as he looks directly at the monster before it flees. Later, he calms a wolf with a spell, but we don't know if he could do the same with the sea monster without speaking. We might get answers later in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2.

Why Sauron's power over animals may be his secret weapon in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

A still from the show 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Sauron's power over animals in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 comes from Tolkien's original stories. In the books, Sauron can shape-shift and control creatures created by Morgoth. This matches how he interacts with the sea monster and wolf in the show. Sauron's ability to control these creatures might be a key part of his story in 'The Rings of Power'. He could also use this power to gain followers and build his army, just like in the books. This not only adds depth to the show but also stays true to Tolkien's original vision.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer