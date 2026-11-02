‘Pluribus’ Season 2 gets major update as fans await its return

In the Season 1 finale, Carol went back to Albuquerque with an atomic bomb to team up with another immune survivor

Filming for Season 2 of ‘Pluribus’ began on October 31 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to Discussing Film. This comes almost a year after the show debuted on November 7, 2025. Notably, it is also where creator Vince Gilligan set ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’.

A still from ‘Pluribus’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Lead actress Rhea Seehorn, who plays Carol, teased the time frame almost two weeks ago. Speaking to Deadline at an Academy Museum event on October 19, Seehorn said she was leaving to shoot Season 2 soon. At the time, Seehorn had only seen the first script, describing it as “absolute bananas.” Five weeks earlier, Gilligan spoke about the scripts. The Wrap quoted him as saying, “It took us a while, but we figured out Season 2. It’s technically not all written — we have broken it, which is a hard part. We figured out, in other words, the plot of all the episodes. The first two were written; the rest of them were doing various stages of being written, but we know what the whole season is.”

‘Pluribus’ won six awards at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, out of 18 nominations, and Seehorn won her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Gilligan said he wrote the series with Seehorn in mind after working with her on ‘Better Call Saul.’ He went on to add that every time he watched her footage, she went above and beyond his expectations.

A still from ‘Pluribus’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

The city of Albuquerque has also granted a permit extension for the West Side neighborhood where Seehorn’s character Carol Sturka lives. This means the area will remain available for filming until Summer 2028. ‘Pluribus’ follows novelist Carol, who is one of the few people immune to an alien virus that connects the rest of mankind into a hive mind. Season 1 consisted of nine episodes and became the most-watched series on Apple TV. Seehorn also won a Golden Globe for her role. In the finale, Carol left her potential life partner, who was part of the hive mind, Zosia, and went back to Albuquerque with an atomic bomb to team up with another immune survivor, Manousos Oviedo. Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV, but the premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.