'DWTS' alum Sharna Burgess defends pro Brandon Armstrong amid backlash from fans

Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong secured the third spot in the 'DWTS' finale

After the elimination of Chandler Kinney on 'Dancing with the Stars', there were fans who pointed out that her pro, Brandon Armstrong, was partly to blame for her failure to go all the way.

One such fan took to social media to say, "I loved her and she was amazing all season, but I think she could've had a better pro. Brandon felt like a bit of a letdown on somewhere she did amazing." This critic seems to have gotten the attention of one 'DWTS' alum, Sharna Burgess, who came in for a defense about Brandon saying: "I have to disagree about Brandon he did a great job, having the ring or of the season is SO hard having an already talented and trained dancer is SO hard. Peoples expectations are Insanely high."

Sharna's defense highlighted the challenges of working with a skilled contestant like Chandler, often referred to as the “ringer” of the season. Fans tend to expect perfection from such pairings, leaving little room for error. While some believe Brandon’s choreography didn’t showcase Chandler’s full potential, others praised his efforts and the duo’s chemistry. Despite the outcome, Chandler and Brandon delivered unforgettable performances, cementing their place in 'DWTS' history.

Chandler Kinney is relieved 'DWTS' is over

Chandler Kinney got candid about her emotions once her time in 'Dancing with the Stars' was over. Speaking to Us Weekly after her final freestyle, she said she felt "relieved." She further shared that her relief came from knowing she gave her all during the routine and did precisely what she set out to do.

For Chandler, her freestyle was not just a dance; it was for everyone who came first, paving the way for representation and substantial conversations. "It was a celebration of everyone [who's] come before us to allow us to be in this space, to have this conversation, to dance for people," she said. While the competition was rife, Chandler made it known that it meant more than just winning for her; it meant something deeper than the show itself.

Chandler Kinney on 'DWTS' (@abc)



Brandon Armstrong is 'grateful' for 'DWTS' experience

After the 'Dancing with the Stars' season finale, pro dancer Brandon Armstrong shared his gratitude for the entire experience. He expressed how thankful he was for all the love and support he received throughout the season, saying that his heart was full. The journey meant a lot to him, and he was proud of everything he and his celebrity partner accomplished.

Brandon also explained that every part of their freestyle performance was intentional. Every decision they made, from the choreography to the music, had meaning and purpose. He felt grateful for the chance to share that special moment with the audience and hoped they felt the emotion and effort that went into their performance. For Brandon, it was more than just a routine—it was a meaningful way to end an incredible season.