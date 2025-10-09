After years away, this ‘DWTS’ alum just confirmed her comeback — and we couldn’t be more thrilled

The fan-favorite dancer announced that she will be seen on the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34

Former 'Dancing With The Stars' pro dancer Kym Herjavec will be returning to the 'DWTS' ballroom floor soon. Yeah, you read that right. Kym will be seen as a guest judge on the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34 set to air on October 14, which means she will be joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli at the judges’ table. On October 8, Kym took to her Instagram page and confirmed the news of her comeback. “I’m beyond excited to be heading back to the ballroom next Tuesday. It’s such a privilege to return — this time on the other side of the dance floor, alongside the incredible judges. @carrieanninaba @derekhough and @brunotonioliofficial," Kym wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Johnson-Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678)

Recalling her time with the 'DWTS' family, the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner added, "I joined @dancingwiththestars in Season 3 after three amazing seasons in Australia. I thought it would just be one season… but it turned into tours, friendships, and years of unforgettable memories. 💃🕺 After 20 years, the magic is still alive ( maybe stronger than ever) — and that’s because DWTS truly is a family. Coming back feels like coming home. ❤️"

Kym first competed on the ABC dance competition series during Season 3 alongside the late Jerry Springer. Kym and Springer had finished in fifth place. Kym won her first mirrorball trophy during Season 9 with Donny Osmond. Later on, Kym went on to lift the prestigious trophy a second time during Season 12 with Hines Ward. Kym even met her future husband, 'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec, on the dance show.

Kym and Robert participated in Season 20, and the duo ended in sixth place. At that time, Kym announced that she would be bidding adieu to the show after their marriage. During a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kym candidly spoke about her 'DWTS' experience and said, “I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end."

Following that, Kym made a comeback, taking part in 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24. At that point, Kym was paired up with Mr. T. and they finished in tenth place before she called it quits for good. While having a chat with People magazine in March 2024, Kym shared, "I’ve got so much to thank ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for. I ended up meeting my husband on the show. So, thank you! But it felt like the right time to step away.” When Kym was asked if she would ever compete again on 'DWTS,' she had replied, “You know what, never say never!"