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Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' finally sets streaming release date

Robert Pattinson stars in 'Primetime,' a thriller inspired by the real-life controversies surrounding a hit television sting operation.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Robert Pattinson from 'Primetime' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24)
A still of Robert Pattinson from 'Primetime' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Robert Pattinson’s thriller 'Primetime' is now available to rent digitally, giving audiences another chance to watch the film inspired by real events. The movie arrived on video-on-demand platforms at 9 p.m. PT on November 2 and midnight ET on November 3. Blu-ray and 4K UHD editions are also available to preorder, with shipping expected in January.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim and written by Ajon Singh, 'Primetime' follows journalist Chris Hansen as he attempts to secure a career-defining television moment. Aspiring actor Dan Plum joins the show as a decoy, gradually becoming invested in Hansen’s mission. But Hansen’s personal scandal and professional ambition push him toward a dangerous confrontation with a Texas prosecutor suspected of predatory behavior.

Ignoring protocol, Hansen joins armed police at the prosecutor’s home, where the man takes his own life. The tragedy leaves Hansen haunted, while Dan walks away from the production. A year later, Dan receives his Screen Actors Guild membership card, marking a modest milestone in his acting career.

A still of Merritt Wever from 'Primetime' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

The supporting cast includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine. Anna Faris and Alex Winter also appear in the film. Pattinson also serves as a producer, alongside Ari Aster, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Lars Knudsen, Brighton McCloskey and William Iannaccone. A24 distributed the film, with Square Peg supporting the production.

'Primetime' has earned approximately $52.8 million worldwide since its US theatrical release on September 25, 2026. With a reported production budget of around $15 million, the film's worldwide box-office gross is more than three times its production cost. The thriller received an 86% critics' score and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also holds a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb, with Pattinson’s performance drawing praise. The film is rated R for disturbing s*xual material, graphic nudity, some violent content, and language.

A still from 'Primetime' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Pattinson rose to international fame as Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise before moving toward challenging roles in independent films and major productions. His acclaimed performances in 'Good Time' and 'The Lighthouse' established his range, while films such as 'The Batman' and 'Tenet' showcased his versatility across blockbuster and auteur-driven projects.

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