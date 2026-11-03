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Jack Lowden breaks silence on James Bond casting rumors after Gary Oldman's backing: 'As a young..'

The 'Slow Horses' star calls James Bond speculation 'flattering' and finally broke his silence on the casting rumors.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Jack Lowden attends the 'Ella McCay' UK Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on November 24, 2025 in London, England. (Cover Image Source: Gareth Cattermolen | Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Jack Lowden attends the 'Ella McCay' UK Special Screening at Picturehouse Central on November 24, 2025 in London, England. (Cover Image Source: Gareth Cattermolen | Getty Images)

Jack Lowden has addressed speculation that he could be the next James Bond, calling the rumors "all very flattering" while declining to fuel further speculation. In an interview with GQ, the Scottish actor also responded to support from his 'Slow Horses' co-star Gary Oldman, who suggested in September that the next 007 had already been chosen. "It’s all very flattering. It’s nice to be mentioned, for any role, and I’m just not really going to add to the noise," Lowden said.

He added that being linked to Bond is a familiar experience for actors who take on certain roles. "As a young male actor, generally, the minute you’re not playing a zany artist type, the minute you’re in a suit, people fling it at you." Lowden also thanked Oldman for his endorsement.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Jack Lowden attends the global premiere of 'The Fifth Step' on November 04, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Image Source: Euan Cherry | Getty Images)

"It’s very nice, and Gary’s a sweetheart, it’s particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I don’t really listen to it," he said.

Oldman fueled speculation in September when he suggested that Bond had already been cast, though the announcement had not been made. "It’s been rumored that he’s [Lowden] on the shortlist. We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack," Oldman said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jack Lowden attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Image Source: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis | Corbis via Getty Images)

Deadline reported that Lowden was among four actors expected to screen-test for the role in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming reboot for Amazon MGM Studios. Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor were also named as potential contenders. The identity of the fourth actor has not been revealed. Nina Gold, who cast Lowden as River Cartwright in 'Slow Horses,' is leading the search alongside the film’s creative team.

Lowden’s career spans acclaimed stage and screen performances. He won a Laurence Olivier Award for his role in 'Ghosts' and earned praise for portraying World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon in 'Benediction.' His film credits include Christopher Nolan’s 'Dunkirk,' 'Mary Queen of Scots,' and 'Fighting with My Family.' He also received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for 'Slow Horses.'

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