Rita Ora vs Ken Jeong? ‘Masked Singer’ fans pick their favorite judge — and it’s not a close call

“Ken. I love it when his insane guesses are right & it makes Robin & Jenny shut up,” a fan wrote.

‘The Masked Singer’ judges have the toughest job on the show, to live with the anticipation of who’s behind the mask until the end. But they still manage to enjoy themselves, have fun, and make the audience laugh. The judges' panel includes Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora, while Nick Cannon hosts the show. Ora and Jeong are often debated as fan favorites, and the viewers finally gave their verdict. A Reddit user prompted the discussion on who, between Ora and Jeong, is the fan favorite, and fans shared their opinion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox)

The majority of social media fans favored Jeong over the 'For You' singer. "Ken. He's a sweetheart who immediately ran to help the Firefly when she was choking,” one Reddit user wrote. “Ken, he's my favorite judge. I love him as a judge and as a person,” another internet user wrote. A third social media user wrote that they like “Ken as a person” but Ora as a judge. “I just don’t vibe with Ken as the butt of every joke,” the user added. Another Reddit user deemed Jeong as their favorite but felt that he’s deliberately made to guess “horrendously” wrong. The user claimed that the whole panel feels artificial compared to the 1st season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

“Ken. I find Rita annoying. Ken makes me giggle,” a fifth social media user wrote. Another fan mentioned that they like all judges except Robin Thicke, but Jeong is “obviously” their favorite. There were a few mentions of Ora, but Jeong won the votes by a mile. “Ken. I love it when his insane guesses are right & it makes Robin & Jenny shut up,” another fan added. Jeong is known for his goofy and over-the-top reactions to the performance. He undoubtedly has a happy and distinct presence on the show that makes the audience vibe with him.

'The Masked Singer,' with its unique format, allows celebrities to participate in the singing competition show while keeping their identity under wraps. However, the big reveal in the end is what generates all the hype. The show recently wrapped season 13, crowning Gretchen Wilson, who was disguised as “Pearl,” the winner. After winning the title and revealing her identity, Wilson opened up about the difficulties she had in her life and how it led her to ‘The Masked Singer.’ “I was injured and in a wheelchair, and I thought I could not ever do anything like this,” she said.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Wilson admitted that she felt bad about defeating Boogie Woogie, aka Andy Grammer. “I thought he was just the most amazing singer. In my head, he had won it weeks before,” she told the outlet. Wilson revealed that she was ready to be placed second, and the winner’s announcement left her “stunned.” The singer joked that her motherly instinct kicked in when she won against Grammer. “It was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, I'm happy with second!’ He won!’ I think that's probably how he would've felt, too,” she added. The show is renewed for season 14, which is expected to air sometime next year.