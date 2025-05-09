Robin Thicke reveals his late father would have loved to participate on 'The Masked Singer': 'He would've..'

"My dad would really have loved this show, so there was a bittersweet moment there," he said.

'The Masked Singer' OG judge Robin Thicke has been a part of the show from its inception in 2019, and he knew he was in the right position when he saw the excitement surrounding the Fox series shortly after season one. “You know this show could be a huge success," he recently recalled during an interview with Page Six. And the only person who would have shared his enthusiasm and passion was his late father, Alan Thicke. "He would have been a big fan of The Masked Singer. And I remember thinking, ‘My dad would really have loved this show,’ so there was a bittersweet moment there," the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker reminisced.

“It was so much fun to make it and to film the finale. How could this not resonate with other people the way that it did with me, being there in person?” He continued to recount. Thicke Sr. was widely known for his popular character Dr. Jason Seaver on ABC's 1980s sitcom 'Growing Pains.' In a nostalgic moment, Robin stated that his father would have loved to participate in the show. In the 1980s, Thicke Sr. popularly composed and sang the theme song of the comedy sitcom 'Different Strokes' and also 'The Wheel of Fortune.' The 'Magic' singer confessed that he would have easily identified his father behind the mask because of the “cadence in his voice."

Alan and Robin Thicke at the Opening Night at the 40/40 Club in Las Vegas, NV, December 30, 2007. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Johnny Nunez)

Thicke Sr. passed away after suffering from a massive heart attack on December 13, 2016. The 69-year-old collapsed while playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter. His official death certificate revealed a "ruptured aorta" and a "standard type A aortic dissection" as the cause of death, as per People. In 2022, Robin paid special tribute to his late father by singing the 'Growing Pains' theme song, 'As Long As We Got Each Other,' on 'The Masked Singer' for the 'TV Theme Night' round. Today it was reported that the sentimental performance was accompanied by a throwback picture of the father-son duo from the 80s sitcom set, which was displayed on the giant screen.

The same moment was shared on Robin's Instagram page with the caption, This is the last song I wrote for the album, and it’s also the first track on the album. Once we had this song, I knew the album was complete," he wrote, referring to his 2021 album, 'On Earth, and in Heaven.' “Give it up for my man Robin Thicke one more time, with an amazing tribute to America’s dad, and Robin’s dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke,” host Nick Cannon emotionally reacted after the heart-tugging rendition. While appearing on the 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone' podcast in 2024, Robin confessed that his late father inspired him to become a songwriter.

“They'd sit and write and make music, and he loved staying creative and instilled in me that there's always a new song to write, a new idea to come up with, a new TV show to pitch,” the 'Lost Without You' singer recalled. "It's about the passing of the torch from my father to me and the kind of man I want to be," he concluded, telling People.