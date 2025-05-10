Nicole Scherzinger reveals the one ‘Masked Singer’ judge who stood by her after she quit

"We've had that connection. Ever since we met. God, it’s been, like, eight years ago or something from the beginning of Masked Singer," she said.

OG Nicole Scherzinger joined the fun panel of judges for 'The Masked Singer' in 2019 and continued to display her singing masterskills on the show till 2023. Scherzinger discovered better opportunities as an entertainer and decided to quit the popular Fox show after season 10. She announced her next creative venture, starring in London’s West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 'Sunset Boulevard.' However, Scherzinger confessed that the transition was difficult, and only one fellow judge remained her constant companion. During her appearance on 'Today With Jenna & Friends,' the former 'Pussycat Dolls' lead admitted that Ken Jeong stood by her like a rock, as per ScreenRant.

"We've always had that connection. Ever since we met. God, it was, like, eight years ago or something from the beginning of 'Masked Singer.' He literally is my brother from another mother, and he has championed me since day one," Scherzinger gushed about their special bond. She continued, "This was a hard decision for me to make because I was going to have to say goodbye to some things and to my 'Masked Singer' family, and he was there. I've called Ken several times, asking him for life advice, and he’s always been there for me," she added, making Jeong emotional.

Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger at the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rich Fury)

Scherzinger went on to reveal that Jeong came to watch the classic Webber musical with his whole family and was the loudest among the audience while cheering her performance. "He was in the audience, and he was so loud. It was hilarious," she disclosed. Jeong couldn't stop applauding his "sister from another mister" on the Today show, and he also confessed to missing her electrifying presence on the judge's panel. The stand-up comedian admitted that he was in tears watching his best friend perform on stage. "I saw her perform well, outstandingly. I could not stop crying. See my friend absolutely crush it."

As per Life & Style Magazine, the musical debuted in September 2023 for a limited 11-week run. But after achieving stupendous success, it was showcased on Broadway from September 2024, with the Grammy winner reprising her role as Norma Desmond. Additionally, Scherzinger kept her professional calendar full by appearing as a judge on the Netflix series 'Building the Band' from August 2024. Thus, her chances of returning to 'The Masked Singer' panel seem to be slim. Cat Lawson, executive producer for the new streaming giant series, gushed about the prospect of the show.

"Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first,” she said. “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who, in my opinion, are worthy of the very biggest stage!” Meanwhile, Scherzinger won Best Actress in a Musical for Sunset Boulevard at the Olivier Awards 2024. And this year, she has also earned a Tony Award nomination in the same category.