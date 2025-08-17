Nick Cannon gets hilariously awkward as professional cuddler takes over ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage

Samantha Hess stepped onto the stage of ‘AGT’ with warm hugs for host Nick Cannon, literally.

In some backstage footage, Nick Cannon was seen having a blissful conversation with Samantha Hess, a contestant on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 10. In his usual tone, the host wished Hess, who introduced herself as a professional cuddler, good luck. As strange as it may sound, it was surely a unique experience for Cannon, who may not have had a great time on stage. With a cheerful and energetic persona, Hess entered the stage, waving at the audience as well as the judges. Looking at her enthusiastic body language, the judges were already impressed.

Soon, Howard Stern got into a conversation with her. “I am a professional cuddler,” Hess stated while having a huge smile on her face. Stern, however, replied, “I am sure that your parents are thrilled with this.” Further, Stern also asked, “How did you get into cuddling?” Hess told a backstory about how she started this journey after getting a divorce at the age of 28. She explained that her former partner did not like to cuddle. Deciding who she should cuddle that night, the episode got interesting as Stern started to come forward with suggestions. “Howie is married,” the media personality stated; however, he was interrupted with loud cheers.

The ladies in the house were encouraging Cannon to join the cuddler on stage as he sneakily appeared from backstage, having an awkward smile. Soon, Stern also nominated Cannon, saying, “You need a hug.” The host slowly moved towards the contestant, being shy. Hess then explained to Cannon that she would like to show him some techniques that would help him relax. The contestant then began her act, calling her first cuddle “Cleopatra.” Sitting on a red couch, she invited him to put his back on her. Soon, the judges could not stop laughing as the audience cheered even louder. Taking his coat off, the host awkwardly lay down on Hess, laughing hysterically. Heidi Klum soon asked the contestant, “So this is it?” However, Hess confirmed that there's more to come.

The contestant asked Cannon to lie across the couch, being on the side, also calling him “pretty.” This made Klum laugh and yell, “Pretty!” Hess then lay down on the same sofa as Cannon put his hands across her waist, cuddling the contestant even more tightly. Soon, Stern buzzed out the act, but other judges asked the contestant that they wished to see “another one.” Next, the contestant sat on the couch and asked Cannon to sit on her lap and turn sideways. As he did, Klum again teased him, “Aww, so sweet.” Although Stern had pressed the red buzzer, he told Hess, “Your job looks interesting; it's a career I might be interested in. I would like to hug Nick.”

Screenshot of Nick Cannon, Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Samantha Hess on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Compilated Situations)

A shocked Cannon invited the judge, saying, “We need some more cuddle.” The host was seen lying down on the red couch as Hess lay on top of him. But Stern entered the game, asking Hess to move, and later lying on top of Cannon. Soon, other judges as well jumped onto the stage. It was first Klum who lay on top of Stern, then Mandel jumped on the couch, and Mel B climbed up on top of the comedian.With Stern stating that Canon smells really good, Mel B, Mandel, and Klum gave the contestant their three yeses. According to Fandom, Hess was eliminated in the Judge Cuts round. In August 2022, Hess announced that she ended her career as a professional cuddler.