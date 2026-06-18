‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 star Sean Reifel reveals a surprising connection that didn't air

After his elimination from the villa, Sean reflected on his unseen conversations with a female islander

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 has been full of ups and downs as the islanders explore different connections in the villa. The first islander to get dumped from the villa, Sean Reifel, quickly gained everyone’s attention because of his background, the Mayor’s comments on him leaving his job, and his early connection with Beatriz. In his recent interview with Swoon, Sean opened up about an unaired connection that might surprise fans. While his first connection on the show was with Beatriz Hatz, he also got to know Aniya Harvey, who has been coupled up with KC since the first episode.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Sean (Image Source: Peacock)

After his elimination from the villa, Sean noted that he was interested in getting to know Aniya better. During the interview, he revealed that he had “a lot of good conversations” with her, which didn't air. “We actually talked about the first meal (out of the villa), and I still need to do it. I didn’t do it as my first meal because I didn’t have that option at the airport, but I was going to eat one of her favorite meals when I got back to the States because we were talking about what meals we wanted to eat.” He noted that her favorite was P.F. Chang’s Mongolian beef plate, which he plans to try. “And now I’ll send her a picture after the show, and she’s going to get a burger and fries for me,” added Sean.

Still of Sean from 'Love Island' USA talking to Aniya (Image Source: Peacock)

While speaking about his connection with Aniya, Sean noted, “We had a lot of talks, a lot of chats, and there’s just a light to her, and there was a flow to the conversations to where I really enjoyed talking to her. We’re both watching the same anime on Netflix, the volleyball one [Haikyu!!], so we connected on that. We connected on fitness and things of that nature.” The former islander mentioned that Aniya was honest with him and was open to exploring a romantic relationship. “However, her and KC had a really strong connection, and as you can see, it’s still going strong today,” he added.

Still of Kenzie, Sean, and Corbin from 'Love Island' USA (Image Source: Peacock)

While reflecting on his chats with her, Sean mentioned that he always wondered why their conversations didn’t air, “I always wondered, because it’s 24 hours, and they only have — they’re condensing into an hour, and it’s just spitting out fast, which is great. It’s why people love the show. So, I always did wonder, though, if they would air some of those chats at any point.” He added that since those conversations did not make it to the show, he faced “some pushback” as “people were saying, ‘You’re saying all this stuff about Aniya, but you never even pursued her’” but in reality, he put his best foot forward.