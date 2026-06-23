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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 welcomes 12 new male bombshells as Casa Amor drama intensifies

After the islanders formed connections at Casa Amor, the villa hosted a pool party for the 12 new male bombshells
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 continued the Casa Amor drama as the male islanders explored their connections with the new bombshells. They also chose who they wanted to share the bed with, and by the end of the episode, those paired up in Casa Amor included Caleb-Parmida, Bryce-Sydney, Zach-Alannah, Corbin-Jaiden, Sincere-Amora, and KC-Tierra. Elsewhere, Aniya, Kenzie, Jen, Trinity, Melanie, and Kayda expressed concern about their connections. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Ariana Madix with OG female islanders (Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Ariana Madix with the OG female islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

The next morning, the female islanders in the villa received a text, “Girls, your Casa Amor experience starts right now. Today you’ll be having your very own pool party in the villa, so please go and get ready.” Soon, ‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix arrived and interacted with the girls by the fire pit as they discussed how their connections had progressed with the male islanders before they left for Casa Amor. “You’re queens and characters of your own story, not them. So I feel like today’s the day when you really let that out and find that best connection,” said Ariana. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring new male bombshells (Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring new male bombshells (Image Source: Peacock)

Further, she announced that the boys met six new bombshells at Casa Amor. “So if you’re moving at double speed, why not double your options? Forget six boys. Let’s make it a dozen.” Soon, 12 new male bombshells arrived on a yacht, which the OG male islanders spotted from Casa Amor. The new arrivals included Kyle, Carl, Chandler, Chay, Corey, Dylan, Gal, Keyon, Ronnie, Ryan, Tino, and Trae. After introducing them, Ariana told the female islanders to chat, flirt, and explore their connections. “While 12 boys have arrived today, only 6 will remain in the villa. You’ll decide which six boys you want to continue exploring in the Casa Amor and which six will be dumped from the villa,” she added. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring selected six new male bombshells (Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring the selected male bombshells (Image Source: Peacock)

After Ariana left, the female islanders got to know the bombshells, and Kenzie told the cameras this was exactly the energy she needed. The girls then enjoyed the pool party with the new boys before Ariana returned a few hours later and asked everyone to join her at the fire pit. She asked the bombshells to kiss two girls they liked and then proceeded to announce which of them the girls had chosen to stay in the villa. Ronnie, Carl, Chay, Corey, Dylan, and Gal were revealed to be safe, while the remaining six bombshells were dumped. Ariana then encouraged the six female islanders and the six newly arrived bombshells to “explore every connection.”

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