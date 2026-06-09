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How to vote on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? You can now save your favorite contestant in few easy steps

Fan voting not only shapes the couples’ future but also determines what their favorite islanders' journey will look like with the new bombshells’ arrival.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 5 featuring the host Ariana Madix (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 5 featuring the host Ariana Madix (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

Since the latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 premiered, fans have witnessed many jaw-dropping moments. From bombshells’ arrival, recoupling, disagreements over new connections, to an elimination, this season does not disappoint. As the Peacock dating show progresses, the latest episode featured the arrival of three new bombshells. Fans have been wondering when they would have the chance to impact the show. For them, the time has come. Viewers can save their favorite contestants in a few easy steps through voting on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8. The streamer releases new episodes every night except Wednesday. Soon, ‘After Sun’ episodes will also be released weekly.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring female islanders (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring female islanders (Image Source: @Peacock)

To vote for ‘Love Island’ USA islanders, fans need to download the official ‘Love Island’ USA app. It is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. After downloading, fans can head to the voting portal and register using their U.S. phone number. Each user can easily register using a valid phone number in the app. Additionally, there is a limit on voting for each user. One person can vote once with their registered phone number. Furthermore, fans need to allow push notifications to stay up to date with all the latest updates. By doing so, they can learn more about the latest voting schedule and when voting goes live. 

A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 1 (Image Source: @Peacock)

For viewers who might not be aware, unlike other reality shows, ‘Love Island’ USA airs with only a slight delay and is not filmed weeks or months in advance. It means fans’ votes are important and play a crucial role in shaping how and which islanders will move forward in the dating show. After all, it is all about taking home the prize money and the title itself. With fans’ votes, viewers can save their favorite islanders, send them on dates with new bombshells, and also decide which couples would move forward in the show and who would be heading towards elimination. Peacock refers to these as “major game decisions,” where “Fans will be prompted to choose their favorite couples, gain opportunities to save vulnerable contestants from being dumped from the island, or determine which pairings deserve romantic dates and more private time at the villa.”  

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 5 featuring male islanders (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 5 featuring male islanders (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

Once fans have voted for their favorite islanders, show producers will quickly tally the votes and relay the updated data to the show host, Ariana Madix. As viewers already know, islanders sometimes receive voting results via text, which they share with fellow islanders. Peacock streams new episodes every night at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, except on Wednesdays. For easy access to voting, fans should download the app beforehand and stay ready to cast their votes. Along with that, they can also participate in various polls and more throughout the Peacock app. It also offers must-watch clips and curated playlists of villa moments involving their favorite islanders. 

An image of one of the couples from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
Trinity and Bryce from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa) 

Remember, each vote counts and makes a huge difference. A popular couple may end up being eliminated from the show, while a lesser-known but strong couple can reach the top with fan votes. More importantly, the first vote is right around the corner. During the Tuesday, June 9 episode of the show, the first official voting will take place. Voting generally opens when the episode starts airing and closes by the end of the episode. 

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