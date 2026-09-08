HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt’ sparks massive Emmy buzz with early wins

HBO Max series has already secured 4 Emmys at the first two nights of the iconic award ceremony.

The recently held Creative Arts Emmys, also known as the early ceremonies, on September 5 and 6, revealed an exciting update for some fan-favorite shows. The first two nights of the 78th Emmy Awards turned out to be quite pleasant for ‘The Pitt’ as the HBO Max series won 4 Emmys. Notably, ‘The Pitt’ was this year’s top nominee, with 25 nominations. The 4 wins include: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. Read further to learn all about who won in these categories for ‘The Pitt.’

A still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max | Photo by Warrick Page)

Beloved actor Ernest Harden Jr won the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The 73-year-old actor won his first Emmy nomination, which soon turned into his first win this Sunday. His character as an alcoholic patient, Louie Cloverfield, on HBO medical drama ‘The Pitt’ brought him this iconic win. While backstage, he noted, “I am on cloud 25. I’m not saying this is a complete surprise because ‘The Pitt’ is such a powerful show to come from, but just to get it in your hands is like unreal.” With the remarkable milestone of his career, he shared, “I wish my parents were here to see this, they would have been so proud.” While receiving the award, he thanked the EPs of the show, including John Wells and actor Noah Wyle. “They hired me and believed in my talent…and the reason I stayed around was because I was good,” he added.

Ernest Harden Jr. as Louie Cloverfield in 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max)

The second award that ‘The Pitt’ earned was for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. It was a consecutive win for the casting team, as they also won the same award last year at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys. ‘The Pitt’ won against remarkable competitors in the category, including ‘Paradise’, ‘Pluribus’, ‘The Diplomat’, and ‘Slow Horses.’ The award was presented to casting directors Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Erica Berger, and associate casting director Seth Caskey. HBO Max series’ third win was for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. This included Myriam Arougheti (Department Head Makeup Artist), Arjen Tuiten (Prosthetic Designer), and special makeup effects artists Thom Floutz, Chris Burgoyne, Martina Sykes, and Hanny Tjan.

Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max)

‘The Pitt’ also won Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series for ‘Inside The Pitt ’, which was a production win for the series. Interestingly, at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, ‘The Pitt’ can secure more awards with its additional nominations. Some of the major categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, and lead/supporting acting categories, are yet to be revealed. Fans can stream The Primetime Telecast on September 14.