What happened to Sam Abrams? 'Chicago Med' brings his ex-wife and daughter to Gaffney ER

‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 Episode 4 forces Dr. Abrams to confront family struggles

'Chicago Med' returned with a new episode in which Dr. Sam Abrams (Brennan Brown) received shocking news. The Head of Neurosurgery found himself on the other side of the proceedings in 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' when his ex-wife, Cynthia, entered the ER. Their daughter, Lucy, brought her in. Archer was assigned the case, and Charles (Oliver Platt) also arrived to consult. Lucy also called Abrams, which was a mistake, as the former couple began bickering. Ultimately, Cynthia sent Abrams away. Her test results arrived, and Archer diagnosed her with a kidney infection. He added that the catheter likely facilitated the infection and decided to keep her for observation.

A still of Sam Abrams from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | George Burns Jr)

Lucy was shocked because she monitored the catheter and was overwhelmed by the revelation. She didn't understand how she could have made such a grave error, and Charles consoled her. The Psychiatry Chief found out that Lucy was managing both her PhD and her mother at the same time. He also noticed peculiarities in Lucy and decided to bring them to Abrams' attention. Abrams didn't appreciate the gesture. He was afraid to confront the fact that something was wrong with his daughter. Abrams couldn't avoid the truth for long, though, as he also noticed the same behavioral patterns in Lucy.

A still of Charles and Abrams from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC)

Eventually, Lucy had a panic attack, and Charles stepped in to calm her down. Charles realized that the pressure of caring for her mother had been too much for Lucy. Charles diagnosed her with OCD and suggested that her parents get her into a treatment facility. Abrams talked with Cynthia, and they both decided to step up for Lucy. Abrams offered to look after Cynthia to make things easy for his daughter. Abrams also caught up with Lucy and tried to apologize for not being present during her struggles.

A still of Frost and Wu from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Lucy told Abrams that he did not need to apologize. Instead, she asked him to do what was necessary and look after her mother while she focused on getting better. The episode ended with a big revelation when Peter told Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) that Miranda wanted to become Gaffney's CEO. Frost (Darren Barnet) and Wu (An-Li Bogan) began the day collaborating on a case but ended it as rivals competing for the Chief Resident position. Dennis also arrived at the hospital and asked Sharon for a second chance, but she refused. To find out what happens next, tune in to NBC every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.