‘General Hospital’ makes history with record-breaking Daytime Emmy win

'General Hospital' wins its sixth consecutive 'Outstanding Drama Series' award at Daytime Emmys

'General Hospital' once again came out as the winner in the 'Best Drama Series' category of the Daytime Emmys. This is the 19th time the show has received the honor. It is also the show's sixth straight win in the category. This award further extends its record as the soap with the most wins in the category. The next one in line is 'The Young and the Restless' with 11 wins. The drama won its 2026 honor against Peacock's 'Days of Our Lives,' CBS' 'The Young and the Restless,' and newcomer 'Beyond the Gates.' Executive producer Frank Valentini accepted the award on behalf of the show at Hollywood Palladium.

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC | Nick Agro)

The executive producer came with his team to receive the award. On the stage, he thanked the cast, crew, and writers for their efforts. The series was up for 13 awards and took home three. Jeff Kober took home the top prize in 'Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series,' while the writers won in the 'Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series' category. Genie Francis, who plays Laura Spencer, received the lifetime achievement award. Her longtime husband, Jonathan Frakes, presented the award.

A still of Sonny from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC)

Before presenting the award, Frakes shared a message given by one of her co-stars, Jonathan Jackson. "I was 11 years old when I started working with Genie," Jackson said, as per Frakes. "She was radiant with a beautiful smile and a laugh that shot through the atmosphere. Genie taught me so much. She's the most emotionally present actor or actress that I've ever worked with. She's always prepared, carrying with her a host of insights and observations of the human soul, and yet, somehow, she maintains the openness and vulnerability of a child. It was mesmerizing to witness as a young artist, and it still is to this day. You can throw anything at her, the most difficult or outrageous scene or story, and somehow she'll make it brilliant."

Genie Francis attends the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on October 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Photos | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Jackson was also in the montage celebrating Genie's career. "It is so well deserved. Your dedication, your graciousness, your humility, and love is incredible. And I just can't thank you enough for who you are. And I'm so happy for you," Jackson said in the video. The video brought Genie to tears. After reaching the stage, she thanked her family. "As they say, if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. I wouldn't go quite that far because doing party scenes in high heels is definitely hard work. But honestly, I have had the most amazing ride, and I am so grateful," she added. The award show was streamed on YouTube.