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'Succession' star to lead HBO's reboot of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror 'The Birds'

The limited series will follow Myra Massey as she secretly investigates the suspicious disappearance of a childhood friend
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin from 'Succession' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)
A still of Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin from 'Succession' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

Sarah Snook is set to lead HBO’s upcoming limited series inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror film 'The Birds,' as per Variety. Snook will star as Myra Massey. The series has landed at HBO after the project was reportedly pitched to networks over the summer.

As reported by the publication, the series follows Myra Massey, who returns home with her young daughter while escaping a bitter custody battle. During her return, she secretly investigates the suspicious disappearance of a childhood friend. As the investigation unfolds, Myra faces a killer on the loose and growing personal threats. The situation becomes even more terrifying when vicious bird attacks begin, seemingly connected to the crime. Myra must find a way to protect her daughter as the unexplained danger escalates.

A still of Sarah Snook (Image Source: Instagram | @sarah_snook)

Tom Spezialy wrote the pilot and will executive produce the limited series. His previous HBO credits include 'Watchmen' and 'The Leftovers'. David Heyman and Danny Samit will executive produce for Heyday Television, while Snook will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jennifer Gabler Rawlings. HBO is co-producing the project with Universal Global Television. Universal Pictures and the du Maurier estate control the rights to 'The Birds'.

Sarah Snook earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Shiv Roy in 'Succession', appearing alongside Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen. The HBO drama concluded in 2023 after four seasons, becoming one of the network’s most celebrated series. Her performance earned her three Primetime Emmy nominations, and she emerged victorious in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category in 2023 for the show’s final season.

A still of Sarah Snook from 'Succession' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by David M. Russell)

Snook recently starred in Peacock’s 'All Her Fault', earning another Emmy nomination. The new horror series marks another collaboration with Universal, which is involved in the project through Universal Global Television. Daphne du Maurier published the original 'The Birds' story in 1952. Alfred Hitchcock adapted it into his 1963 horror film, which became a landmark in the genre.

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