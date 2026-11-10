‘VisionQuest’ showrunner hints at more stories after finale as Paul Bettany and James Spader want to return

As ‘VisionQuest’ approaches its finale, Terry Matalas shares his hopes for more stories involving Vision and Ultron

‘VisionQuest’ wraps up the ‘WandaVision’ trilogy with its finale airing on Tuesday, November 10. Marvel hasn’t mentioned anything about a second season yet. But showrunner Terry Matalas, along with Paul Bettany (Vision) and James Spader (Ultron), was eager to continue with more episodes right after they finished shooting.

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Speaking to SFX magazine (via GamesRadar), Matalas shared the trio felt ready for “10 more seasons of whatever this could be” as soon as filming concluded. However, he added, “But that’s up to Marvel Studios and the television gods as to what happens.” Back in March, during a chat with The Direct, he echoed similar sentiments, mentioning that any future return hinges on Marvel Studios. Plus, there’s always a chance these characters could pop up somewhere else in the Marvel universe. In 2024, the studio brought Matalas on board as the showrunner after he wrapped up the third and final season of ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

Matalas has shared what he wants to dive into next. When ScreenRant suggested ‘Avengers: The Children’s Crusade’ as a potential project, he expressed enthusiasm, saying he’d love to tackle it if others on the team join in, possibly including Ultron. However, he mentioned that nothing is planned yet and described Vision, Ultron, and the Maximoff family as “part of my DNA now.” “They’re part of my beating heart,” he added. Other characters from the MCU also hold significant meaning for him, and he’s eager to collaborate with Marvel.

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

On November 3, TheWrap announced that the studio considers ‘VisionQuest’ a success, and there’s buzz that certain characters could continue in the MCU. However, the report doesn’t specify which characters are under discussion. Furthermore, it mentions Marvel’s live-action TV series will take a break after ‘VisionQuest’ and ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 3 until after ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ After that film, the spy series ‘Zodiac’ is next in line. Among the MCU’s Disney+ shows, only ‘Loki’ and ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ have had more than one season.

Notably, ‘VisionQuest’ kicked off on October 14 with eight episodes. At the end of ‘WandaVision,’ Vision got back Hex Vision’s memories, and now he grapples with connecting to them while using a new identity. A bounty forces him to flee alongside Tommy, as Ultron has lurked in his mind since 2015 and speaks through his programming. The final episode, titled ‘Forever,’ will be available for streaming on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on November 10.