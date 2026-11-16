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Who won ‘The Mob’ Season 1? Hulu show winners split $100K as Harry Jowsey gets whacked

‘The Mob’ Season 1 Episode 8, titled ‘What Would Tony Soprano Do?,’ featured Maria, Chelsea, Harry, and Shane as the final four contestants
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Mob' (Cover Image Source: X | @HarryJowsey)
A still from 'The Mob' (Cover Image Source: X | @HarryJowsey)

Hulu’s reality show ‘The Mob’ reached its finale, with the remaining contestants competing for the Don’s chair and the $100,000 prize. After weeks of challenges, alliances, and betrayals, the competition came down to its final players, with one contestant set to claim the title of Don. 'The Mob' Episodes 7 and 8 featured an unexpected turn of events, including an elimination that viewers did not see coming. Maria Georgas maintained her position as the Don and entered the final stage of the competition. Season 1 Episode 8, titled 'What Would Tony Soprano Do?,' featured Maria and the three finalists: Chelsea, Harry, and Shane.

A still from ‘The Mob’ finale (Image Source: Instagram | @maria.georgas)

For the final task, the host revealed that even “the Don needs to work.” The contestants were surprised by the announcement. In a confessional, Maria shared, “I’m not too happy about it. But there is an upside. I get to really pay close attention to who’s my best earner today, and I think that will really play a big role in who I whack tonight.” Using her power, Maria chose to take Chelsea and Shane to the final, eliminating ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ star Harry Jowsey from the game. He became the last contestant to get whacked in the Hulu show's debut season.

A still from ‘The Mob’ finale (Image Source: Instagram | @chelsealazkani)

After Harry's elimination, Chelsea and Shane celebrated. Chelsea told the cameras, “I knew he would’ve kept the money for himself.” She added, “But you know what? You lost, I won. I’m smarter than you.” Soon, the host revealed that both Chelsea and Shane decided to let Maria stay in the power position. Maria reacted, “I am freaking out. This is the best thing that could have happened. I am dying to just get on the phone with my family and let them know…..Like, I can’t believe I’m the final Don.” In the end, Maria decided to split the $100,000 grand prize equally among herself, Chelsea, and Shane. As a result, the three emerged as the winners of ‘The Mob.’ Viewers can now stream the finale episodes on Hulu to see how the competition reached its conclusion.

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