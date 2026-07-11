‘House of David’ gets a major Season 3 update that Prime Video series fans won't want to miss

David's toughest battle is still ahead. The biblical drama is preparing to tackle one of the most dangerous chapters in the future king's journey.

‘House of David’ is far from finished. The biblical drama will officially return for a third season, with Variety confirming that Amazon Prime Video has renewed the series for another installment. The announcement keeps the story moving after the show's debut in February 2025 and the arrival of its second season in October the same year. While viewers have already watched David's rise from an overlooked shepherd to a fearless fighter, the next batch of episodes is set to take him into one of the toughest periods of his life before he eventually claims the throne. Season 3 will once again feature Michael Iskander in the title role, returning as David. He will be joined by Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as Samuel.

The cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom. According to the official synopsis released for the upcoming season, David's road to becoming king is anything but straightforward. The description reads: “David’s journey comes full circle from outcast shepherd to fierce warrior, to his ultimate destiny as King. But before the throne, there is exile. David is a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies and live yet another dangerous lie. This chapter explores the true cost of destiny — the betrayals endured, the identities shed, and the sacrifices demanded of a hero before he can rise to the throne.” The creators behind the series also shared their excitement after the renewal became official.

“We are incredibly grateful to fans around the world who have embraced ‘House of David’. Season Three follows David through one of the most defining chapters of his life,” creators Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn said in a joint statement. They continued, “Whether audiences have known David through Scripture or are encountering him from a fresh perspective, we hope the series continues to reveal why his story has resonated across generations.” Behind the scenes, Erwin and Gunn continue to lead the project as executive producers alongside Justin Rosenblatt, Gavin J. Behrman, Adam Abel, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, and Erik Mountain. Rosenblatt also oversees production for Wonder Project.

A still from 'House of David' (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofdavid)

The series has another well-known name attached as well. ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins serves as a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project. ‘House of David’ is produced by Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts. Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television are also involved in producing the series. Although Prime Video has confirmed the third season, the streamer has not announced a release date or revealed how many episodes the new installment will include. Production details and additional casting news are also being kept under wraps for now.