Is 'House of David' getting a season 3? Creator finally addresses the show's future

'House of David' creator Jon Erwin spoke about what lies next for the biblical drama, raising suspense over whether fans will get a third season

After 'House of David' brought its second season to a close this Sunday with Episode 8, fans barely had time to process the finale before the creators began hinting at what lies ahead for the sweeping biblical drama. While Prime Video and The Wonder Project haven't confirmed a renewal yet, one of the series' creators has offered an encouraging update that suggests King David's story is far from over. The series as a whole chronicles the remarkable rise of David, from shepherd boy to one of Israel's most legendary rulers. It brings biblical history, palace intrigue, faith, and wartime drama to build a sprawling portrait of a figure whose life has inspired centuries of storytelling.

Since its premiere, the show has attracted a devoted following. Season 1 launched in February with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video and quickly became a breakout success for the streamer. According to the OTT platform, the first season drew in more than 40 million viewers worldwide and climbed to the top of its global viewing charts. Season 2 arrived in October, but took a slightly different distribution route, as per Forbes. The new episodes debuted exclusively on The Wonder Project app. It's a faith-focused companion service available within Prime Video.

The second season also follows an eight-episode format, with the first two chapters dropping at launch and weekly installments continuing through Sunday's finale. This approach has helped build week-to-week anticipation, though The Wonder Project has yet to release viewership metrics for the new season. The cast remains a major part of the show's appeal. Michael Iskander returns as David, while Ali Suliman reprises his role as King Saul. Ayelet Zurer once again brings complexity to Queen Ahinoam, while Stephen Lang continues to leave a strong impression as the prophet Samuel.

While fans wait for official Season 3 news, creator Jon Erwin is already giving them something to be hopeful about. Speaking during a Season 2 red carpet event, clips of which he shared on Instagram, Erwin explained that the story of David was always envisioned on a much larger scale than two seasons. In fact, he sees the narrative as a trilogy. "There's a lot to that guy's life," Erwin said, noting that David's legacy spans decades of triumphs, struggles, wars, betrayals, and personal reinventions. "I would say there's three seasons—this season and the next—that conclude the rise of David, the young story, and there's the later part of his life."

Erwin went on to clarify that Season 2 represents the middle chapter of that trilogy, while Season 3 would complete the arc of David's rise to power. Only after that, he hinted, would the saga turn toward the final stage of David's life. "But there's lots of stories to tell," he added. "He lived an epic life." With no renewal announcement yet, the future of 'House of David' rests in the hands of Amazon MGM Studios. But Erwin's comments suggest the creatives have a clear plan mapped out and plenty of narrative material ready to explore.