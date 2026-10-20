Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Prestige’ sets theatrical return with its first-ever IMAX release

‘The Prestige’ returns for an anniversary run with new viewing options for Christopher Nolan fans.

Some movies invite a second viewing. ‘The Prestige’ practically dares you to come back and catch what slipped past the first time. Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale keep each other guessing, and Christopher Nolan makes sure the audience has plenty to puzzle over, too. Even when you know its secrets, there’s fun in spotting how the film hides them. Now, it’s getting another curtain call.

Disney will rerelease ‘The Prestige’ in theaters on January 29, 2027, celebrating the thriller’s 20th anniversary. For the first time, audiences will be able to watch it in IMAX or on 70mm film. These are separate presentation formats, with both joining the movie’s theatrical return. A new teaser and poster have also arrived with the announcement.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘The Prestige’ back to the big screen, and particularly thrilled to offer audiences the chance to see it on 70mm film, and on Imax for the first time,” Nolan said in a statement published by Variety. For fans who first encountered the film on television or a laptop, that offers a different introduction to its world. Returning viewers, meanwhile, can spend another screening looking for the clues they missed.

Jackman stars as Robert Angier, with Bale playing Alfred Borden. The cast also includes Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis and David Bowie. If you’ve managed to avoid the film’s big reveals for two decades, Disney’s official logline offers a starting point:

“Award-winning actors Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine and Scarlett Johansson star in “The Prestige,” the twisting, turning story that, like all great magic tricks, stays with you long after the final reveal. Robert Angier (Jackman), a charismatic showman, and Alfred Borden (Bale), a gifted illusionist, are two young, passionate magicians – friends and partners until one fateful night when their biggest trick goes terribly wrong. Now the bitterest of enemies, they will stop at nothing to learn each other’s secrets. As their rivalry escalates into a total obsession full of deceit and sabotage, they risk everything to become the greatest magician of all time. But nothing is as it seems, so watch closely.”

‘The Prestige’ originally opened on October 20, 2006, a year after Nolan’s ‘Batman Begins’. He adapted Christopher Priest’s novel with his brother Jonathan and produced the film alongside Emma Thomas and Aaron Ryder. It earned roughly $100 million worldwide and picked up two Oscar nominations. This time around, viewers get to choose a new setting for a familiar challenge: keeping up with Nolan’s sleight of hand.