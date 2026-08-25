‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 adds ‘Percy Jackson’ star after Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie

Heated Rivalry Season 2 is expanding its cast with two new faces joining the acclaimed hockey romance ahead of its 2027 return.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 is continuing to build its ensemble. Daniel Diemer, who appeared in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2, and Shaheen Jafargholi have joined the cast of the hit hockey romance. Diemer will play Ryan Price, while Jafargholi is set to portray Fabian Salah. Their casting comes after the previously announced additions of Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie, who joined returning leads Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie for the new season.

Diemer is also known for his breakout role in the Netflix film ‘The Half of It.’ Jafargholi, meanwhile, has appeared in HBO and Sky's War and Paramount+'s ‘The Agency.’ Series co-creators Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady said Ryan and Fabian bring a different energy to the world created by author Rachel Reid.

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in a still from 'Heated Rivalry' — (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

The pair described both characters as “bold, complicated, and deeply compelling,” adding that finding actors capable of handling their different sides was important. They also praised Diemer and Jafargholi for bringing confidence and emotional honesty to their roles. Season 2 comes after the breakout success of ‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 1.

The first season became HBO's highest-rated acquisition in the network's history, leading Crave to order another chapter of the series.

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in a still from 'Heated Rivalry' — (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

The new season will also feature Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees, and Priyanka. Rachel Reid, whose work inspired the series, returns as a consulting producer, while Mike Goldbach joins as a co-writer for Season 2. Tierney will once again serve as writer, director, and executive producer.

Brendan Brady and Jayme Alter Wilson also executive produced, with Lori Fischburg and Liane Cunje producing. ‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 is expected to premiere in spring 2027. The hockey romance will stream on HBO Max in the United States and several international markets, while Crave remains its home in Canada.