'Grey’s Anatomy' Season 22 finale leaves fan-favorite's fate in doubt after his firing and we're worried

This fan-favorite appeared in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as a new surgical intern and quickly established himself as a gifted surgeon at the hospital.

The penultimate episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 left the fates of several fan-favorite characters hanging. After a weeklong wait, fans finally learned which characters survived in the finale that aired on Thursday on ABC. One of those characters is Dr. Benson Kwan, played by Harry Shum Jr., who was fired (offscreen) by Dr. Richard Webber in a shocking plot twist that no one saw coming. Kwan went against hospital protocol and delivered an experimental hydrogel treatment, which was banned by the FDA, to a patient, thus putting their life at risk. Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) initially covered for his mishap, taking the blame on herself, until the truth came out during the hospital’s review board investigation. Bailey was also suspended from performing surgeries for her recklessness. However, she stepped inside the operating theatre in the finale to save Nick Marsh's (Scott Speedman) life, who was also one of the victims of the bridge collapse.

A look at Dr. Kwan and Dr. Bailey from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

Moreover, Kwan returned to Grey Sloan in the finale, as the bridge's collapse sent dozens of patients to the hospital. Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) allowed him to help out due to the high patient volume, raising hopes that he might be allowed back at the hospital. However, Webber took away Kwan's badge and asked him not to return. "I am sorry for putting the program in jeopardy but, until then, my record has been impeccable. I’m quick under pressure, and I’m technically skilled beyond my years. That patient might still be alive because of me. Today, patients are alive because of me. Isn’t that why we’re here? To save lives," Kwan appealed to Webber. But the chief was in no mood to relent and stood firm on his decision.

Dr. Kwan seen with Dr. Teddy Altman in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

Although his exit seemed final, longtime fans know that 'Grey's Anatomy' always finds ways to bring back characters who have left the hospital and even the series. After the finale aired, showrunner Meg Marinis told Deadline that Kwan isn't back at the hospital yet, adding to the mystery around his future. She said, "His fate is still undecided. Blue (Kwan) is scared out of his mind, so we’ll just have to see when we come back in the fall. He doesn’t have a job at Grey Sloan right now, so we’ll have to see what happens to him."

A look at Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

Harry Shum Jr. joined ABC's hit medical drama series as a surgical intern in Season 19, which premiered in October 2022. Kwan earned the nickname 'Blue' for his high school accomplishments, including being valedictorian, a chess champion, and an all-state track and field athlete. He studied at Yale Medical School, but had to drop out after his mother fell terminally ill, adding to the family's financial burden. He eventually completed medical school in the Caribbean. He is a naturally gifted surgeon who genuinely cares for his patients; his firing seems very unfair and a real loss to the hospital.