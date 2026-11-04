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‘RHOBH’ alum confirms Season 16 comeback after filming cast trip

A former ‘RHOBH’ star has filmed with the Season 16 cast, but questions remain about her role. Her latest update offers a glimpse of the reunion and the drama ahead.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ poses for a promotional photo (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ poses for a promotional photo (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

On ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ packing for a cast trip means making room for some drama. The latest getaway also brought a former Housewife back into the group. One alum has confirmed she joined the trip while filming Season 16. And the vacation is only part of her return, with more appearances on the way.

Denise Richards shared the update with Deadline at the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 premiere in New York on November 2. “I just did the cast trip,” she said. “And I’m doing some episodes for next season, so it’s been fun.” The comments move her involvement beyond speculation: Richards has already spent time filming with the women, although she stopped short of announcing a formal role for the season.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the same event, Richards gave a little more insight into how the reunion had gone. “I’m doing some episodes for next season, and I just went on a cast trip, and that was fun and exciting, lots of drama,” she said. She described it as “silly drama” and said it had been nice seeing the women. As for keeping her distance from the action, Richards added, “You’re never on the outskirts. If you’re in it, you’re in it.”

That participation does not yet establish whether Richards will return as a full-time Housewife. Reports point out that she could appear as a friend of the cast, but her formal casting status remains unconfirmed. Her comments did not identify the trip’s destination or detail any disputes.

Dorit Kemsley (L) and Denise Richards (R) during a ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion. (Image Source: Bravo)

Richards joined ‘RHOBH’ as a full-time cast member for Season 9 in 2019. She stayed for Season 10 before leaving in 2020. Guest appearances followed, keeping her connected to the series after her departure. Her latest update follows a September interview with Runway Live in which she was asked about coming back. “I always say never say never. I have a lot of good memories being on the show. It’s fun doing the trips and to just have fun and be silly women, acting much younger than we are,” she said.

That earlier conversation included both her memories of the trips and an acknowledgment that filming had its difficulties. “I also had some challenging times on it too,” Richards said. Still, she left the possibility of another visit open. “But I would definitely be open to going back and spending time with all the ladies,” she added. With the cast trip now filmed and more episodes in progress, that willingness has turned into a return in front of the cameras.

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