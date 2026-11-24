Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return for Season 36? What to know before the Season 35 finale

With five couples chasing the Mirrorball, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has more than a winner to sort out as fans look toward Season 36.

A perfect score couldn’t save Harry Shum Jr., while Connor Wood reached the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale from the bottom of the leaderboard. So much for an easy Mirrorball prediction. Amber Glenn leads the five remaining couples on semifinal scores, but Season 35 has already shown how little that guarantees. Before the November 24 finale settles the race, there’s also the question of who will fill the ballroom next year.

ABC has not officially renewed ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 36. There’s no confirmed premiere date or celebrity cast yet. Season 35 wasn’t announced until the Hulu Get Real event in April 2026, so the wait alone isn’t unusual. TV Insider points to mid-September 2027 as a possible return if the show is renewed.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are expected to return as judges if ABC orders another season. The hosts and professional dancers have not been confirmed either. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough have co-hosted for the past four seasons. The full celebrity lineup is usually revealed on ‘Good Morning America’ in early September.

Glenn and Pasha Pashkov enter the finale with two perfect semifinal routines and 60/60. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach finished with 57/60, including their first perfect score for a jive. TVLine’s contender analysis places both couples among the frontrunners, highlighting Karagach’s adaptive choreography and Frech’s performances. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas have a case of their own after earning 59/60.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov (L), and Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach (R), pose on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ballroom floor (Image Source: Disney)

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik scored 55/60, while Wood and Rylee Arnold finished with 48/60. Both couples advanced despite trailing the other finalists. Shum’s elimination after earning 60/60 shows why those numbers can’t settle the outcome. Glenn has the semifinal scoring advantage, but the viewer vote keeps an upset in play.

The three-hour finale airs November 24 on ABC and Disney+, live at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. Each couple will perform a judges’ choice routine and an instant dance. They’ll also have a freestyle to make their final pitch to voters. As showrunner Conrad Green told TV Insider, “And while it is grueling for the contestants, it’s very watchable as a sporting event.”