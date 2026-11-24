‘DWTS’ Season 35 winner’s prize explained as five couples chase the Mirrorball Trophy

Find out what ‘DWTS’ Season 35 winners receive, how contestant pay works and what past champions have said about the Mirrorball.

The Mirrorball is about to find a new home. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 ends on November 24, with Amber Glenn, Ezra Frech, Maura Higgins, Connor Wood and Tatyana Ali still in the running. Each celebrity is chasing the title alongside their professional partner. But does taking first place come with a payday, too?

The prize is the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, without a cash jackpot attached. Jenna Johnson discussed how it works on an episode of ‘The Morning After’ podcast. “If you win, it’s not like you win a million dollars and split it with your partner,” she said. “You’re just getting a cute trophy together.”

Johnson said the pros who make it to the finale are paid through the season and receive a “nice bonus.” She didn’t reveal how much. Finalists don’t have to win to receive it. An early elimination doesn’t necessarily mean their pay stops right away, either. “You’re guaranteed until a certain amount of weeks,” she said, though she made clear that deals can vary. “I think there’s different contracts, so I can’t speak for everybody.”

The celebrities also earn money for rehearsals and appearances. Variety reported in 2019 that the starting payment was $125,000, covering rehearsals and the first two weeks of competition. Additional payments as contestants advanced could take the total to $295,000. That’s a historical figure, though: ABC hasn’t disclosed Season 35 salaries, so it isn’t a confirmed payout for any of these finalists.

Picture of 'DWTS' season 10 winners Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger with the Mirrorball trophy at the ABC Studios. (Image Source: Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic)

As for the trophy itself, Kaitlyn Bristowe has said her Season 29 award cost around $10,000 to make. She shared that figure on the ‘Trading Secrets’ podcast in April 2023. It applies to her trophy, rather than an official valuation of the one this season’s winners will receive. She wasn’t interested in selling hers: “You could pay me $1 million, I wouldn’t sell it.”

The Season 35 finale airs on ABC at 8 pm ET on November 24. It will also stream on Disney+. The episode arrives on Hulu the following day. The winners will follow Season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.