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After Tracy Tutor, ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 adds outspoken former Scientologist to its cast

With filming already underway, here’s everything we know about the newest addition to the Bravo show
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Tracy Tutor visits Build Studio on February 28, 2019 in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe)
Tracy Tutor visits Build Studio on February 28, 2019 in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe)

Bravo has added another cast member to its upcoming ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 16. Following Tracy Tutor, the show has welcomed Leah Remini as the newest housewife in the fan-favorite franchise. On August 20, 2026, Tracy revealed her role on the show via Instagram. She wrote, "Beverly Hills is home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life." After the news broke that Leah Remini had joined the franchise, she took to Instagram on August 27, 2026, to confirm the news, writing, “It’s true!!”

​Tracy and Leah will join the existing cast members for the upcoming Season 16 of ‘RHOBH.’ The lineup includes Kyle Richards, Erika 'Jayne' Girardi, Bozoma Saint John, Dorit Kemsley, Rachel Zoe, and Sutton Stracke. Along with them, viewers will also witness Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton in a “friends” capacity. Filming for ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 has already begun, although the newly confirmed cast members Tracy and Leah have not yet joined production. The latter is expected to start filming by the end of the week, as per Variety. Interestingly, a few cast members, including Kyle, Dorit, Jennifer, and Sutton, were recently seen attending Bozoma Saint John’s wedding in Ghana on August 21, 2026.

​Notably, former cast member Amanda Frances won’t be part of the upcoming season’s cast. On August 6, 2026, she shared a post on Instagram announcing that her time on the show has come to an end. She wrote, “Grateful for the experience. The women. The viewers who saw me, rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes.” Fans may have to wait a little longer to find out when ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 will premiere, as Bravo has yet to make an announcement.

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