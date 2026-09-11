Is ‘Crew Girl’ based on a book? Who Teagan chooses and how the Netflix YA show ends

With an exciting storyline, a messy situation involving Teagan, Cam, and Josh unfolds in the latest Netflix series.

Netflix’s new YA show, ‘Crew Girl’ Season 1, which was released on September 10, follows a 16-year-old Southern California native, Teagan Tao (played by Miku Martineau). It all starts after she moves to Eagles Cove with her mom, following a scandal. For the fans wondering if ‘Crew Girl’ is based on a book, the answer is no.

It is a Netflix series with an original story by showrunner Vivian Lin. She also wrote the script, and it's not an adaptation. However, there’s a twist. While the series follows an original story, there is an upcoming book of the same name by the author Sheila McClure. The novel, based on the show, is set to be released in November.

A still from ‘Crew Girl’ Season 1 (Image Source: Netflix)

In her interview with Swoon, the showrunner opened up about the book: “The book is based on the first season of Crew Girl, so it was kind of happening a little bit in tandem. It’s an author who’s doing the novelization of it all, and so I will be interested in reading it as well.”

She added, “As far as I was told, it follows the show. So I don’t think there’s going to be any… if it’s like canon or not canon. I think it’s all based on what has been established, although if there’s a wild turn, I’m happy to see it.”

A still from ‘Crew Girl’ Season 1 (Image Source: Netflix)

Coming to the highly anticipated question of who Teagan chooses in the end, it's quite complicated. The love triangle takes another turn in the finale. At first, while she adjusted to her new life as the coxswain of Easton Prep’s rowing team, she got herself into a messy situation involving Cam (played by Kyle Clarke) and Josh (played by Samuel Braun).

At first, she seemed involved with Cam after their shocking first meeting. However, he faced many issues, including worrying about his finances, scholarship, and more. At the time, Josh broke up with his girlfriend, Britney (played by Sage Linder), who accused him of having feelings for Teagan.

A still from ‘Crew Girl’ Season 1 (Image Source: Netflix)

Both Josh and Teagan wanted to keep their friendship intact, but it soon turned into more than that. However, things got intense after Teagan thought Cam should take over the stroke position from Josh. Josh decided to prioritize his health after struggling with his heart condition and a series of health crises.

He told Teagan he would return for a second chance after he figured it out on his own. As the finale comes to an end, fans see Teagan waiting for Josh, but Cam shows up instead, and the two share a kiss. Before the two could discuss what it might mean, they were interrupted. It looked like she chose Cam, but there may be more to the story, which could be explored in the upcoming season if the streamer decides to renew the series.​​