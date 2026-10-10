Is Brian dead in ‘Boston Blue’? Season 2 Episode 1 reveals the fate of the fan favorite

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2, starring Donnie Wahlberg, airs every Friday at 10:00 PM ET on CBS.

'Boston Blue'f returned with Season 2, and fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Season 1 finale left fans on the edge of their seats after Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard)'s car got T-boned by a river and then plunged into the water. The driver fled the scene, leaving his fate unresolved. Episode 1, 'The Crash', revealed that Brian is alive, but is reeling from injuries. He has yet to return to work and is suffering from PTSD symptoms. Except for Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson) and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green), Brian's girlfriend, no one knows about his situation. Superintendent of Detectives Sarah uses this information given to her by Lena to stall Brian's return to work.

A still of Danny from 'Boston Blue' — (Image Source: CBS | Seacia Pavao)

The episode picks up the day Lena returns to work after healing from her own injuries from the Season 1 finale. On her first day back, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) shocks her by revealing that Sarah has offered him a promotion to sergeant detective. Danny hesitates to take the job because his partner Lena was passed over for it before. Lena surprisingly encourages him to do what he wants and says she won't be hurt no matter what. She no longer wants a promotion, especially after her near-death experience. Her priorities have now changed.

A still of Thad from 'Boston Blue' — (Image Source: CBS | Seacia Pavao)

Lena now wants to find out who was behind the attack on Brian and spends the episode looking for a lead. The investigation leads her to Thad Longfellow (Ward Horton), the Assistant District Attorney who's challenging Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben) for the post. She confronts him in the premiere. During their conversation at a fundraising event, he warns Lena that "someone is coming for your family." This implies that Brian's attack is connected to the Silver family, pushing the stakes even higher.

A still of Lena from 'Boston Blue' — (Image Source: CBS | Seacia Pavao)

Mae's election campaign hits a roadblock when Seth (Mike Vogel) reveals that the opposition has found photos of her near a family planning clinic in 1985. Later, it is shown that Mae was there to support Jill, her sister. Their father, Reverend Peters (Ernie Hudson), to date does not know that Jill had an abortion. After getting Lena's blessing, Danny takes the promotion. He is a bit surprised when Lena goes through with the confrontation. "Exactly what you would do, protecting your family," she said. Even though Danny is now technically Lena's superior, both will remain partners in cases. Their relationship, hence, remains the focus of Season 2 as well. The premiere also delighted long-time fans by featuring Henry "Gramps" Reagan (Len Cariou) from 'Blue Bloods' with a video call. 'Boston Blue' Season 2 airs every Friday at 10:00 PM ET on CBS.