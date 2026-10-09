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'Boston Blue' Season 2 showrunners finally address Tom Selleck's future in 'Blue Bloods' spinoff

'Boston Blue' Season 2, starring Donnie Wahlberg, will premiere on October 9, 2026
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in ‘Blue Bloods’ (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in ‘Blue Bloods’ (Cover Image Source: CBS)

The highly anticipated ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, October 9, 2026. The CBS show will feature the return of cast members, including Donnie Wahlberg (as Detective Danny Reagan), Sonequa Martin-Green (as Detective Lena Silver), Len Cariou (as Henry “Pops” Reagan), Will Estes (guest-starring as Jamie Reagan), and more. The season will also feature additional recurring characters and crossover appearances. With the hit show returning for its second season, viewers may be wondering if long-time original cast member Tom Selleck, who played Frank Reagan on ‘Boston Blue,’ will appear. However, he won't reprise his role in the spinoff’s new season. Creators and showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier reflected on Selleck’s potential return while speaking to Screen Rant.

A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Regan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X| @CBS)
A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X | @CBS)

Margolis mentioned that he and his team would “love” to have the renowned actor on ‘Boston Blue.’ However, for that to happen, they would need to have the “right story.” He added, “It’s a long, never-ending conversation.” The showrunner continued, “It remains wish fulfillment on our part. We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true. Obviously, it's always going to come down to what's the right story to tell, and does it make sense to have Frank there for the character? It's a long, never-ending conversation, let's put it that way.”

Tom Selleck and Esai Morales in 'Blue Bloods' (@cbs)
A still from 'Blue Bloods' featuring Tom Selleck and Esai Morales (Image Source: X | @cbs)

Margolis further said, “Because as much as we love Tom, we know how busy he is. It would just be a dream come true. So we're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible.” Sonnier agreed and mentioned, “It's got to be the right story, though. That's sort of the thing is we don't ever want to do it just for the sake of doing it.” He added, “The right story that brings Frank into the world of Boston Blue will present itself, and when it does, it's going to be an episode of television that we can only dream to write.”

​Before his long run with ‘Blue Bloods’, Selleck was part of the iconic 1980s show ‘Magnum, P.I.’, which earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe. ‘FRIENDS’ fans must also remember him playing Richard Burke. His most recent work includes the historical docu-series ‘Out Where the West Begins.’ He will soon be seen in Apple TV’s untitled comedy series alongside Elizabeth Banks. This will mark his first on-screen TV role since leaving the CBS show. As for Selleck’s potential return to ‘Blue Bloods’, showrunners, creators, and fans hope it will happen someday.

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