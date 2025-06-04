Robert Irwin is gearing up for ‘DWTS’ — but he’s already struggling with one ‘terrifying’ change

Robert Irwin thought ‘DWTS’ would be the challenge — turns out, adapting to the U.S. is its own reality show

Robert Irwin experienced a big culture shock when he shifted from Australia to the United States to compete on the forthcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars'. Nearly a month after Irwin was officially announced as the first contestant for Season 34 of the ABC dance show, he took to his Instagram page and shared a hilarious update about one of the most terrifying aspects of living in the United States. On Tuesday, May 27, Irwin posted a photo of himself wearing non-prescription glasses while sitting in the driver's seat of an American car. "Hey America... why’d you put the steering wheel on the wrong side? And do fake glasses make it look like I know what I’m doing? Driving here is terrifying.😅," he wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Soon after, many fans stopped by the comments section of Irwin's Instagram post and shared their own driving stories. One social media user advised Irwin by writing, "Take it slowly, Robert. And think your way through every intersection! I’d watch it with the glasses. You look like Clark Kent." Another user chimed in, "I recently moved to Texas from California, and sure it can be a bit scary driving in Cali, but omg I am absolutely petrified of driving in Texas 🤣😭."

Followed by a third user who penned, "I regret to inform you that the steering wheel isn't what makes it terrifying." Another netizen went on to say, "It’s scary even being an American driving here lmao 😂." A user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "I’m in Australia now and I said the same thing about you guys 😅." One user commented, "Just wait until you want to make a right turn... or is that a left turn? Hang on. Do you make a turn or take a turn? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Whatever! 🤪 Good luck! 🤞🏼 I hope the glasses help! 🤓."

Very soon, Irwin's worries will be about his dance moves on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. While having a conversation with US Weekly, the 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' host candidly spoke about competing on the beloved dance show and said, "I'm going to get real for a second, I’m so nervous. I’m really nervous." Along with this, Irwin also jokingly remarked that showcasing his dance moves in the 'DWTS' ballroom makes him more nervous than 'jumping on a crocodile'. Irwin further added, “I just don’t really know what to expect."

Even with the jitters, Irwin is 'excited' about his experience on 'DWTS' and feels fortunate to have a mirrorball champion by his side. For the unversed, Bindi Irwin competed on Season 21 of 'DWTS' alongside her partner Derek Hough in 2015 and ended up winning the show. Irwin continued, "You have no idea how grateful I am to have Bindi, who went through this experience. Not only did she do Dancing With the Stars, I mean, she won Dancing With the Stars, and just was such an incredible shining light. I remember watching [her] on that show just thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing ever.'”