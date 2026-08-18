Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' reboot finally sets release date as MCU's slate takes shape

Shawn Levy will direct the movie after working with Ryan Gosling on 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling's long-awaited arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has a confirmed date. Marvel Studios has scheduled the 'Ghost Rider' reboot for July 28, 2028, giving the project a fixed theatrical release date after initially announcing only a release year. Gosling was confirmed to play the supernatural Marvel hero at San Diego Comic-Con in 2026. The actor has previously spoken about his interest in playing Ghost Rider, making the casting a long-awaited development for fans.

Ryan Gosling speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Convention Center (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

Shawn Levy will direct the movie after working with Gosling on 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' while Jonathan Tropper will write the screenplay. Tropper also worked on 'Starfighter', giving the new superhero movie another creative link to Levy and Gosling's upcoming Star Wars project. Marvel is keeping the story under wraps, including which version of Ghost Rider Gosling will play. Many fans expect him to play Johnny Blaze, one of the character's best-known versions.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did not confirm the identity at Comic-Con and told ComicBook that Gosling would reveal what he wanted to share about the character when he was ready. "What he wanted to reveal today was he's playing Ghost Rider. He's a huge fan of the comics. He did come to us, particularly with a specific vision based on some particular comics, but I'll let him unveil that as he wants to," he said. The release date places 'Ghost Rider' in the MCU's next major phase. The movie will arrive after the planned end of the Multiverse Saga with 'Avengers: Secret Wars' in 2027.

Kevin Feige speaks on Ryan Gosling joining the MCU as Ghost Rider. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/8kWihdOWEV — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 26, 2026

The 2028 MCU schedule already includes two other major theatrical releases. The new 'X-Men' movie is scheduled for May 5, while 'Black Panther 3' is set for December 15. 'Ghost Rider' will sit between those two releases as Marvel begins its next phase. Plot details remain closely guarded right now, and Marvel has not confirmed which other characters will appear. The production timeline is still unclear, with filming possibly set to begin in late 2026 or sometime in 2027.